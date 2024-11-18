Secret Service Agent Fired After Allegedly Bringing Girlfriend for Sex at Obama's Hawaii Mansion

A Secret Service agent, who was assigned to protect former President Barack Obama, was recently fired after allegations surfaced that he brought his girlfriend to the Obama family's beachfront property in Hawaii. The details were revealed in a memoir written by the agent's former girlfriend, Koryeah Dwanyen.

In her book, "Undercover Heartbreak: A Memoir of Trust and Trauma," Dwanyen describes a series of security breaches that occurred while the agent, who is referred to as "Dale" in the memoir, tried to impress her. According to Dwanyen, the agent sent her pictures of the Obama mansion and even suggested giving her a tour when the former president and his family were not home.

The agent reportedly assured Dwanyen, "No one will know. If anything, I'm the one who could get in trouble," in an attempt to convince her to visit the property.

The incident took place in 2022 while the agent was stationed with the Obama security detail. Dwanyen recalls how the agent, who claimed to be divorced, later revealed that he was still married. The agent also allegedly made inappropriate comments, including suggesting that they engage in intimate activities in Michelle Obama's bathroom.

While vacationing in Martha's Vineyard in 2022, Dwanyen met "Dale," who was then assigned to protect the Obamas. As their relationship developed, Dwanyen noticed several troubling signs of professional misconduct. Alarmed by these behaviors, she sent an email to the agent's superior, outlining her concerns about breaches of security and trust.

Following the complaint, the Secret Service launched an internal investigation. The investigation revealed that the agent had shared photos of the Obama family's home and even brought Dwanyen there without authorization. The agent was also found to have shared sensitive details about other high-profile figures, including Alicia Keys, Steven Spielberg, and Melinda Gates.

Dwanyen explained in her memoir that the agent had disclosed personal information about the people he was assigned to protect, including their schedules, private lessons, and even code names. She expressed her concern about the level of access he had granted her, saying, "I knew what day Michelle Obama had private tennis lessons and when her personal trainer came... things that I should not have been privy to."

The revelations prompted swift action by the Secret Service. On November 6, 2022, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed the agent's termination. Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the Secret Service, stated, "As soon as the Secret Service became aware of the incident, the agent involved was immediately suspended and after a full investigation, terminated."

Guglielmi emphasized that protecting the safety and security of the agency's protectees is the Secret Service's top priority, and any actions that compromise that responsibility are treated with the utmost seriousness.

Following the termination, the incident drew attention to potential vulnerabilities within the Secret Service and raised questions about the standards of behavior expected from those assigned to protect high-profile individuals.