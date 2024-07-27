Kamala Harris Campaign Shatters Record with 164,000 White Women on Zoom Call, Raises $2 Million in Less than an Hour

Kamala Harris' presidential campaign has launched with unprecedented success. Over 164,000 white women gathered online for a historic fundraising event endorsed by Barack and Michelle Obama. The event, titled "White Women: Answer the Call," shattered records, becoming the largest Zoom meeting ever and raising nearly $2 million within an hour.

Prominent activist Shannon Watts organized the event, calling on women nationwide to join the livestream and support Harris. The virtual gathering featured notable speakers like pop star Pink and actress Connie Britton. They passionately endorsed Harris, emphasizing her qualifications and the importance of backing her campaign.

Watts announced the event's historic nature on social media, noting it was the first Zoom call to surpass 100,000 participants. Grassroots donations quickly soared past $1 million within the first hour, eventually nearing $2 million.

As the Zoom meeting began, the response was overwhelming. More than 136,000 participants joined initially, with numbers continuing to climb. The massive attendance caused technical difficulties, leading to glitches and a temporary crash. The screen briefly displayed, "We'll be right back," leaving thousands in suspense.

When the call resumed, attendee Erin Gallagher humorously remarked, "We weren't kidding when we said we broke Zoom." The event continued breaking records, ultimately exceeding 164,000 participants.

As the evening concluded, Watts humorously commented on X, "Kamala just broke Zoom again." The event highlighted the power of online events in modern politics, demonstrating widespread support for Harris.

The event's success extended beyond Zoom, as many participants switched to YouTube to continue watching the livestream amid platform glitches. Notable figures like author Glennon Doyle and Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher also participated, adding their voices to the cause and energizing the audience.

The success of "White Women: Answer the Call" showcased the impact of grassroots organizing and the collective power of women's voices in politics. One X user summarized the historic moment, "150k white women on #AnswerTheCall to support a woman of colour. Seeing Obama get elected was the highlight of my life, but I was wrong. This is history."

Kamala Harris' campaign has undoubtedly started with a bang, setting technological records and mobilizing significant support.