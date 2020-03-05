Recently concluded Dr Romantic 2 was in news for more than one reasons. From ratings to passionate scenes, the drama has got much love from the audience. The protagonist in the drama Ahn Hyo Seop spoke of the passionate kiss between him and Lee Sung Kyung during an interview in the latest episode of 'Night of Real Entertainment."

Speaking about the drama, Ahn Hyo Seop said that he really enjoyed watching Dr Romantic (part 1). But when the role of one of the protagonists was offered to him, he felt a lot of pressure. When he accepted the role, his aim was not to cause harm but to do what will be helpful to the drama. Ahn Hyo Seop said that he worked sincerely and tried his best to act naturally without using any tricks.

Pair of Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung was loved by viewers

The onscreen pair of Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung was very much loved by the viewers. Hyo Seop also spoke about the passionate scenes between them. He said that it was difficult and there were many bloopers before it was okayed in the beginning. But later he got used to it and grew a thick skin towards the ends of the drama.

The affectionate kiss scene was one of the most talked-about scenes of the drama. This was shot as the last scene of the drama. Shooting this was not possible when in a sober state of mind, said Hyo Seop. In fact, he said that he took out a bottle of wine and drank it sitting inside the director's car. Only after drinking two glasses of it, Hyo Seop was ready for the shot and completed the kiss scene.

Drama got 18.3% rating overall nationwide

Han Suk Kyu played the protagonist in Dr Romantic 2 too along with Hyo Seop and Sung Kyung. The drama secured 18.3 percent rating overall nationwide and 19 percent viewership in Seoul alone. The final episode of the drama recorded 27.1 percent viewership according to AGB Nielson.

Dr Romantic (part 1) was aired in 2016 with Han Suk-kyu playing the title role along with Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin. This drama was also well received that hit the overall viewership of 18 percent and the last episode recorded 24.7 percent viewership.