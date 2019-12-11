Popular medical drama Romantic Doctor Kim will be back on SBS with a new season next year. Season 2 will once again take viewers to the Doldam hospital in Gangwon Province and it will continue to focus on the various challenges faced by doctors, nurses and the patients in the hospital.

Production company, Samhwa Networks, has confirmed the return of actor Han Suk Kyu as Kim Sa Bu aka Teacher Kim in the new sequel. But he will not be accompanied by Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin as Kang Dong Joo and Yoon Seo Jeong.

In season 2, Teacher Kim will have a new set of students to guide, including a second-year resident cardio surgeon named Cha Eun Jae and a first-year medical student named Kim Woo Jin. The characters will be portrayed by Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop.

Lee Sung Kyung in Romantic Doctor Kim season 2

In the SBS drama, Lee Sung Kyung will be portraying a medical student named Cha Eun Jae. The mini-series will show her working with Teacher Kim in the operating room and learning new lessons from him about cardiovascular surgeries.

Ahn Hyo Seop as Kim Woo Jin in SBS medical drama

Ahn Hyo Seop will be portraying the role of a first-year medical student named Kim Woo Jin in the mini-series. The student is good at performing surgeries and he is loved by his professors. But he is not very popular among his classmates as they think that he is suffering from a mental disorder.

Supporting cast

Returning cast members in the medical drama are Han Suk Kyu as Kim Sa Bu, Jin Kyung as Oh Myung Sim, Im Won Hee as Jang Gi Tae, Byun Woo Min as Nam Do Il, Choi Jin Ho as Do Yoon Wan, Kim Min Jae as Park Eun Tak and Yoon Na Moo as Senior In Soo.

They will be joined by technician Kim Joo Heon as Park Min Gook, Shin Dong Wook as orthopaedic surgeon Bae Moon Jung, SoJu Yeon as fourth-year medical student Yoon Ah Reum and Park Hyo Joo as anaesthesiologist Shin Hye Jin.

Number of episodes and premiere date

Romantic Doctor Kim: season 2 will have sixteen episodes and it will premiere on SBS in the first week of January. Episode 1 of the medical drama is scheduled to air on January 6, 2020.