Young South Korean actor Ahn Hyo Seop, who recently appeared in the tvN series Abyss, has spilled some details about the second season of popular SBS medical drama Romantic Doctor Kim. The medical drama will feature him as a second year medical student named Seo Woo Ji, who is quite popular among his teachers for his expertise in dealing with a complicated case.

The 24-year-old actor revealed that the mini-series will continue to focus on various unethical practices in the field of medicine and how it affects public health. According to him, the second season of the series stresses on the importance of unity in diversity, especially in the field of medicine, for the well-being of people.

"The second season of Romantic Doctor Kim seems to be talking about how individuality and diversity must be respected in a world full of hatred and prejudice. I think this is a drama that is necessary in this generation because it showcases touching stories on the blank page that is Dol Dam Hospital where no color is considered wrong, only different, and the colors come together harmoniously," Soompi quoted the actor as saying.

Ahn Hyo Seop as a medical student

This will be the first time Hyo Seop is appearing as a medical student since his acting debut five years ago. The actor had to do a lot of homework for the new role. Apart from visiting several medical practitioners, he went to operating rooms to watch live surgical procedures. The actor said he will be doing his best to portray the various challenges faced by a doctor.

"Ahn Hyo Seop will be another romantic doctor who will grow up to be strong due to Han Suk Kyu [who will play] Dr. Kim in the second season of Romantic Doctor Kim. Please look forward to the transformation of Ahn Hyo Seop who is struggling to shed his cute, mischievous image and become the character Seo Woo Jin," said a representative of the production company Samhwa Networks.

Plot, cast and premiere date

Apart from Hyo Seop, Romantic Doctor Kim season 2 will also feature Han Suk Kyu and Lee Sang Kyung in lead roles and it will revolve around the life of Kim Sa Bu and his students. The mini-series is scheduled to premiere on SBS on January 6, 2020.