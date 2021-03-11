Second Coming of Christ Imminent as World has Started Groaning, Claim Believers

A majority of Christians strongly believe that Jesus Christ will return to Earth again, as Christ had assured his return to his disciples on the Mount of Olives. While talking with his disciples, Jesus Christ had also talked about the signs that will happen on Earth before his return. As Earth is battling the coronavirus outbreak now, followers of doomsday prophecies have started claiming that the warning signs of Christ's second coming have started becoming visible on the planet.

Signs Before Christ's Second Coming

According to believers, Jesus Christ had talked about several signs that include wars, unrest, Christian persecution, and natural disasters before his second coming. As the world went through a difficult 2020, niche groups of Christians have started arguing that these signs are already started unfolding. These believers claim that the coronavirus pandemic is nothing but the plague mentioned in the Bible's Book of Revelation. Some other people argue that the tensions in the Middle East are also signaling the impending arrival of Jesus Christ.

Natural Disasters and Ultimate Chaos

And now, in a recent blog post, Christian conspiracy blog Bible Prophecy - Signposts of the Times has claimed that 2021 is on its way to becoming a record-breaking year of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, which means the world has started groaning before the second coming of Christ.

"The world is groaning and is ready to burst apart at the seams. In fact, Bible prophecy warns of this. Jesus himself told us that one of the major signs prior to his return to earth would be this major rise in seismic events," read the blog post, Express.co.uk reports.

The Arrival of Antichrist

In the meantime, Tom Meyer, a scripture expert, and professor in Bible studies at Shasta Bible College and Graduate School in California, popularly known as the Bible Memory Man, had recently claimed that the Antichrist is already in the world and is currently at work. Earlier, popular televangelist Paul Begley had warned that Antichrist could be most probably a political leader who will wreak chaos on the planet.