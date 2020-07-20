Several Biblical preachers strongly believe that humans are currently going through the end times, and they argue that Antichrist will rise before the second coming of Christ. Now, popular Christian evangelist Paul Begley has claimed that the identity of Antichrist has been revealed in the Bible.

Predictions on Antichrist's Arrival

According to Pastor Begley, Antichrist will be a world leader who will bring darkness to the entire planet. He also claimed that this demonic entity will also introduce a new world order.

"Everybody wants to know who is the Antichrist, 666, the mark of the beast, the New World Order, the world leader that brings the kingdom of darkness upon the planet. Who is he, and what power will he have, and what characteristics is he about, and is he truly a follower of Lucifer, and is he trying to carry out Lucifer's agenda? When we come back, we're going to absolutely reveal to you the Antichrist, according to the Bible," said Begley.

Without revealing the name of the Antichrist, Paul Begley claimed that this dark force is going to rise as a formidable political leader who will make use of his influence to shape the entire world as per his wish. In his talk, Begley also connected the rise of Antichrist with Illuminati, one of the alleged shadow group that controls the world with their clandestine clutches.

"The main thing we want to get across is that when you come down to these last three kingdoms, you come to the final kingdom, which is the beast kingdom, which will be the kingdom of the Antichrist or known as the New World Order. Some would call it the kingdom of the Illuminati. Whatever you want to say, it is a final kingdom that is more ferocious than any others," added Begley.

Are Smartphone Users Pawn of Antichrist?

A few months back, a top Russian Orthodox patriarch had claimed that the rising popularity of smartphones among people could pave the way for Antichrist's arrival. Patriarch Kirill claimed that the Antichrist is planning to control the entire human race with technology and gadgets like smartphones and the internet.

According to Kirill, the widespread usage of gadgets connected to the internet offers a possibility to control the entire humanity, and Antichrist will act wisely to explore this golden chance.