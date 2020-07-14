Extreme Christian believers claim that the second coming of Christ is imminent, and it could be followed by doomsday or apocalypse. Now, a team of Christian conspiracy theorists has started claiming that religious merging currently happening in the modern world could be an indication of an imminent apocalypse.

Prophecies Surrounding Religious Merging

According to a blog post published in the conspiracy theory website, Sign Posts of the Times, several organizations like the World Council of Churches and the Parliament of World Religions are an indication of a coming one-world religion. These conspiracy theorists believe that the rise of this one religion could be a sign of the rise of a false prophet, who will reveal himself as Antichrist.

In order to substantiate their claims, these conspiracy theorists point to the Bible verses; Thessalonians 2:4 NIV.

"He will oppose and will exalt himself over everything that is called God or is worshipped, so that he sets himself up in God's temple, proclaiming himself to be God. Then I saw a second beast, coming out of the earth. It had two horns like a lamb, but it spoke like a dragon. It exercised all the authority of the first beast on its behalf, and made the earth and its inhabitants worship the first beast, whose fatal wound had been healed, " the scripture says.

In their website post, these conspiracy theorists claim that the coming together of all religions is something that will happen during the Great Tribulation Period. They also added that these religious groups will be completely under the control of the false prophet in the coming days, Express.co.uk reports.

The Rise of Antichrist

A few weeks back, popular evangelist Paul Begley had also claimed that the rise of Antichrist is inevitable. He also made it clear that Lucifer has been fighting all the way to prevent the second coming of Christ.

According to Begley, a dreaded war involving Israel, and a tribulation period characterized by natural disasters will happen before the apocalypse.

Who is Antichrist?

In Christian books, Antichrist is an evil entity who is designated to oppose Christ, and he will try to substitute himself to garner the throne of God before the second coming of Jesus. However, the use of the term Antichrist can be found only in the Johannine epistles.

But, several conspiracy theorists strongly believe that the arrival of Antichrist is mentioned in the Book of Revelations, which is factually incorrect.

"It does not occur in the Book of Revelation at all, though many have the mistaken idea that it does. There are plenty of beasts, dragons, harlots, demons, and satanic legions in Revelation, but no mention of antichrists," says Catholic Standard, the official weekly newspaper for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington.