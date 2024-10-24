Sean "Diddy" Combs Hit with Another Shocking Lawsuit for Drugging and Assaulting Personal Trainer After BET Awards Party

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing serious allegations in a new lawsuit. A personal trainer, referred to as "John Doe," accuses Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting him at a party in June 2022. The party took place at Combs' mansion in Los Angeles after he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this week in Manhattan and adds to the growing number of legal issues for the music mogul. Combs is currently in federal custody, awaiting trial on separate sex trafficking charges.

In the lawsuit, the trainer recounts disturbing claims of assault and coercion. He states he was invited to the afterparty by a fashion designer who told him that Combs wanted to meet him after being impressed by his fitness work. The trainer believed attending the party could help boost his career and agreed to go.

Upon arrival at Combs' Hollywood Hills home, the trainer claims he had to sign a non-disclosure agreement. He was then given a drink that appeared to be a mix of tequila and cranberry juice. Shortly after drinking it, he felt dizzy and weak. According to the lawsuit, Combs later approached the trainer in a private room where several celebrities were engaged in group sexual activities. The lawsuit alleges that Combs then removed the trainer's pants and forced him into non-consensual oral sex.

The personal trainer asserts he was in and out of consciousness during these assaults. He also claims he was coerced into performing oral sex on another unnamed celebrity, referred to as "Celebrity A." The lawsuit states that the trainer's physical state made it impossible for him to resist.

After the alleged incidents, the trainer says he found himself outside his apartment without his shirt or phone and could not recall how he got there. He claims the experience has led to severe emotional distress, financial losses, and damage to his career.

The lawsuit includes a photograph of a container that the trainer alleges Combs or his associates used to administer GHB, a substance often linked to drug-facilitated sexual assault. The personal trainer is seeking damages for physical injuries, emotional suffering, and other related losses.

In response, Combs' legal team has firmly denied all accusations. They labeled the increasing number of civil suits against him as "clear attempts to garner publicity." Combs' attorneys stated, "Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman," expressing confidence that the truth will come out in court.

Combs has been embroiled in legal troubles for months. He was arrested last year on sex trafficking charges and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. This lawsuit is part of a larger trend of legal actions against Combs, who has faced numerous accusations of sexual misconduct and racketeering.

Michael Buzbee, the attorney representing the personal trainer, highlighted the gravity of the allegations, stating that his client is experiencing significant psychological trauma from the incident. "This case is about holding powerful individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their status or wealth," Buzbee said.

As Combs' legal challenges continue to grow, his standing in the music industry is increasingly tarnished. Once a celebrated figure known for his influence on hip-hop culture, he now faces a series of serious charges that could permanently damage his legacy.