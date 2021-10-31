Scantily Clad Woman Seen Coming out of Amazon Delivery Truck Identified? Company Sacks Driver

A Florida man was fired from his job as Amazon driver after a scantily clad woman was spotted coming out from the backdoor of his delivery truck. The identity of the driver and the woman has not been revealed by the authorities.

The incident, which was caught on camera, has led to several speculations as to what happened between the driver and the woman inside the truck.

Woman Seen Adjusting Her Dress While Getting Out?

The video, which was initially shared by TikTok user @patrickhook01, has been shared on multiple social media platforms.

It shows an Amazon driver opening the backdoor of his black colored van, with Amazon Prime written on it, as a blonde woman wearing a little black minidress and flipflops comes out of it. The man is seen holding out the door for the woman as she hops out of the truck while adjusting her dress.

After coming down, the woman takes a few steps before turning back to say something to the driver. She then pulls out her phone from the dress and walks away in the deserted street. The clip has garnered over 11 million views since it was uploaded on the weekend.

Speaking to TMZ, a rep for the company said, "This does not reflect the high standards we have for our Delivery Service Partners and their drivers. Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers."

Who is the Woman in the Video?

Even as the authorities have not disclosed the identities of the persons involved in the clip, a social media has identified the woman as her sister from Ohio.

According to Heavy, a user claimed to know the woman in the viral video. "Lol! That's my older sister. We know she's a freak. I showed her this video and she freaked out lol, she deserves it though," she wrote in the comments section. Claiming that it wasn't clear if the information was accurate, the outlet reported that the user claimed that they grew up in Ohio but her sister moved to Florida, where the video was filmed.

However, the clip has provided enough fodder to the social media users. "This is Amazon's new backdoor service," wrote a TikTok user. "He was just showing her his package," added a user as another wrote, "She's got that Prime Plus membership."