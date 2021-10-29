Fact Check: Alec Baldwin Arrested For 'First Degree Murder', Child Porn Recovered From Phone, Laptop?

A viral claim about actor Alec Baldwin being arrested for first degree murder is found to be fake. The claim also suggested that the actor was found in possession of child pornography at the time of arrest.

Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and injured a director when a prop gun misfired while filming the movie 'Rust' in New Mexico. The incident happened on the set of 'Rust' at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe, New Mexico where Baldwin was playing the lead in a 19th-century western. A gun being used as prop was discharged during the filming where Halyna Hutchins, 42, the film's director of photography and the movie's director Joel Souza, 48, were shot.

Baldwin Was 'Arrested' From His Hotel Room

The recent claim originated after Conservative Beaver, a website claiming to bring 'News stories of interest to Proud Canadians', published an article headlined, "Alec Baldwin arrested for first-degree murder and possession of child pornography â€“ media blackout."

Claiming it to be 'Beaver Exclusive' the website stated that Baldwin was arrested by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and charged with first-degree murder as well as possession of child pornography. A media blackout, approved by a judge, was also ordered and the outlets in the United States were temporarily banned from reporting on Baldwin's arrest, the website claimed.

Conservative Beaver further reported that Baldwin was arrested from his hotel where the cops found over 1,000 images of child pornography on his phone and laptop.

"Baldwin is said to have killed the cinematographer and attempted to kill the director, Joel Souza in a dispute over payment. Baldwin tried to make it appear like it was an accident, but further investigation revealed it was anything but," read the article.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the claim, Lead Stories, a fact checking website, reported that there was no evidence to prove that Baldwin was arrested for first-degree murder and possession of child pornography.

Stating that Conservative Beaver is known for creating fictional stories, the outlet reported that Santa Fe County, New Mexico, sheriff said on October 27, that no charges have been filed in connection with the "Rust" film set shooting.

Despite the claim about Baldwin's arrest being hoax, it was widely shared on social media. "Allegedly, the LA Times reported that he was arrested for murder. And when they went to his room to get him he had over 1000 pictures of child pornography between his phone and his laptop. They put a block out on the reports. Let's hope," tweeted a user.

"Is this for real? "The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has arrested Alec Baldwin and charged him with first-degree murder as well as possession of child pornography, and ordered a media blackout that has been approved by a judge," wrote another.