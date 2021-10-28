'Porn in Curriculum': Mother Gets Personal Threats, Asks Garland for FBI Investigation

Stacy Langton, a mother of six kids, has claimed that federal agents in unmarked vehicles and a helicopter surrounded a local school board meeting. Langton stated that she and a few other parents were protesting at the meeting against FBI's involvement to go after those disrupting school board meetings.

Langton had earlier protested against high school library books which had pornographic material involving kids.

Langton Had called For Action Against School Board

Langton's speech from Fairfax County School Board meeting held in September had gone viral on social media. According to Fairfax County Times, apart from speaking about the use of the graphic language in the books, Langton revealed that there were also sexually graphic illustrations including fellatio, sex toys, masturbation and nudity in the books. "This board is in violation of the law ... this board should be charged accordingly," Langton shouted.

"It shall be unlawful for any person knowingly to ... circulate ... any notice or advertisement of any obscene item ..." she went on to read.

In September the National School Boards Association wrote a letter to the US President Joe Biden suggesting that parents who object to mask mandates and the imposition of critical race theory in classrooms are engaging in "a form of domestic terrorism."

Days later, Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote a memo to the Federal Bureau of Investigation asking them to investigate "a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff."

"While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views," Garland wrote in a memo to the feds.

Langton is Receiving Threats

The mother from Fairfax County shared a photo of police vehicles and several other cars. "Went to @fcpsnews #schoolboardmeeting last night. Heavy #Fed presence. Unmarked fed vehicles, @DHSgov vehicles, even helicopter circling overhead with spotlight on Moms & Dads. All on the night #DOJ Merrick Garland testifies. A little over the top, no," read the tweet.

"This is something that is incredible in America and it's ridiculously un-American," she said while appearing on Fox News. Revealing that she along with 45 other parents had protested outside the Department of Justice (DOJ) few days ago, Langton said she has been receiving threats from unidentified sources since then.

"I have threats against my children by name, I have been followed in my car with my children, they have my vehicle, they know where I live, and I don't know who's putting somebody up to this, but it's obviously meant to intimidate me," said Langton.

Lashing out at Garland, Langton said that she and her family are having sleepless nights because of the threats. "I'm not getting a lot of sleep right now, nobody's sleeping in my house because we can't be sure that we're safe. So, I understand Merrick Garland is actually testifying today at the Senate and he's gonna talk about mobilizing the FBI against parents. Maybe he should mobilize the FBI into who's threatening my family," added the mother.