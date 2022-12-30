SBS Drama Awards 2022 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, Brazil, and More

SBS Drama Awards 2022 will take place at the SBS Prism Tower, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Saturday, December 31, at 8.35 pm KST worldwide live broadcast. People in South Korea can watch the event live online on SBS and the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the stage show on various streaming platforms, including KOCOWA.

Business Proposal stars Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong will host the annual award ceremony with television personality Shin Dong Yup. Korean drama lovers are looking forward to the offscreen chemistry between one of their favorite onscreen couples of this year.

Here is the International Airtime of SBS Drama Awards 2022 Below:

Singapore - 7.35 pm

Philippines - 7.35 pm

Japan - 8.35 pm

Australia - 10.05 pm

India - 5.05 pm

Europe - 12.35 pm

UK - 11.35 pm

US - 6.35 am

Canada - 5.35 am

Mexico - 3.35 am

Performers and Presenters Lineup

A star-studded lineup of performers will lineup to entertain the viewers. The list includes Park Jin Young, Kim Hyun Jin, Ryeoun, Lee Jin Hyuk, Han Soo Ah, Jang Ki Ah, and Matry. Meanwhile, the winners will be announced by a group of presenters.

Nomination List

The nominees for Grand Prize (Daesang) and Best Couple Award have been revealed. The mini-series competing with each other for the Grand Prize are One Dollar Lawyer, Business Proposal, Through The Darkness, Again My Life, Today's Webtoon, Woori The Virgin, and Why Her.

The nominees for the Best Couple Award are Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong for Business Proposal, Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah for Business Proposal, Sung Hoon, Im Soo Hyang and Shin Dong Wook for Woori the Virgin, and Bae In Hyuk and Han Ji Hyun for Cheer Up.

Watch SBS Drama Awards 2022 live online on SBS Saturday, December 31, at 8.35 pm KST, which will be telecast live worldwide from the SBS Prism Tower, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul for K-drama fans worldwide.