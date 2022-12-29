MBC Drama Awards 2022 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

MBC Drama Awards 2022 will take place at the MBC Media Center Public Hall, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Friday, December 30, at 8.30 pm KST. People from South Korea can watch the star-studded event live online on MBC and the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can enjoy the annual award ceremony on various online streaming platforms, like Kocowa.

The award show will not happen at the usual time this year. It will take place a day earlier due to the rescheduling of the MBC Music Festival. Generally, the star-studded ceremony is held on the last day of the year and will take place on December 30 this year.

Here is everything about the MBC Drama Awards 2022, including the venue, host, nomination list, and lineup.

Hosts and Lineup

Kim Sung Joo will host the event with Choi Soo Young. Sung Joo will lead the show for the fourth consecutive year. He shared his happiness on being selected as the MC again this year.

"I am grateful and honored to be able to wrap up the year with the actors that lit up MBC this year and delivered lots of entertainment and touching emotions. I will work hard as an MC so that these moments in which the viewers and actors share their joy can shine even more brightly", he said.

Meanwhile, Soo Young spoke about returning as the host after nearly a decade. She was the MC of the MBC Drama Awards 2014. According to her, it will be meaningful to end the year with the annual award ceremony.

"I feel emotional becoming the MC of the [MBC] Drama Awards again after eight years. Because I both appeared in MBC's drama Fanletter, Please, and was promoted together with Girls' Generation this year, I think it will be even more meaningful to be able to end the year 2022 as an MC of the [MBC] Drama Awards. I will do my utmost so that the awards can touch the hearts of all the actors and staff who worked hard to create dramas this year", the K-pop idol shared.

Nomination List

The complete nomination list for this year is not out yet. Only the nominees for the Best Couple Award are out. The list includes Park Ju Hyun and Kim Young Dae for The Forbidden Marriage, Lee Hye Ri and Lee Jun Young for May I Help You?, Yook Sung Jae and Jung Chae Yeon for The Golden Spoon, Im Yoon Ah and Lee Jong Suk for Big Mouth, Park Hae Jin and Jin Ki Joo for From Now On, Showtime!, Choi Soo Young and Yoon Park for Fanletter Please.