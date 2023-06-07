Satanic Ritual? Naked 'Witches' Caught on Trail Cam Eating Flesh from Deer Carcass in Canadian Woods

A nurse and nature lover in Canada captured creepy footage of what she believes appeared to be "two witches holding a carcass-eating ritual" with a camera she set up near her home.

"I don't know what the heck was up with that," Corinea Stanhope, 36, of Powell River, British Columbia, told Kennedy News. "It really freaked us out, it's not something you see every day."

Stanhope Set Up Camera to Capture Wildlife

After coming across a deer carcass in a garden on her property, Stanhope said she set up the camera to surveil any animals that might take interest in the dead deer.

"Me and my grandpa put up a trail camera to see if we could see animals, and we got a bobcat [on camera], which was pretty cool," she said, adding that her 76-year-old grandfather, Bob, was horrified when he checked the footage and saw what appeared to be scantily clad woman chomping down on the carcass at night.

Stanhope said that the apparent carcass-eaters emerged about 10 minutes after sunset, looking "disheveled" and like they were wearing wigs.

"You can't really tell from the photos, but the hoof was brought right up to her mouth," she said. "I don't know if she was kissing it, smelling or eating it, but to touch a decaying carcass like that makes me feel sick â€“ the amount of bacteria that must have been on there."

Satanic Ritual, Drugs or a Prank?

The nurse hopes the incident was simply a prank or that the participants were "on some good drugs." She decided against contacting the police after her grandfather noted that nothing technically illegal had happened.

Social media erupted after Stanhope posted the photos online, with some claiming it was a prank and others speculating there was a satanic or other paranormal element at work.

"That's basically a walking demon from hell," one user wrote. "If you hear screaming stay inside and get a gun you leave it alone."

Others theorized that the figures were "skinwalkers" or "wendigos," both of which are malevolent supernatural entities associated with Native American folklore.