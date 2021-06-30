Sanshu Inu Coin Prediction: Here is How High the Cryptocurrency Can Go in This Decade

After the rise of Dogegoin and Shiba Inu, another dog-based cryptocurrency gains prominence in the market and the new entrant is Sanshu Inu coin. The coin was launched on May 12, 2021 and is touted to be the rival of Shiba Inu token.

Sanshu Inu has delivered better outcome despite being in the market for only a month and a half and just a few days ago, the coin rose +46.2% in the days trade on June 28, 2021 convincing investors that it could be the next big thing in the crypto world.

Also, only a week ago, Sanshu Inu held the top most spot in the most 'trending cryptocurrencies' in the world on CoinMarketCap and later fell behind to position 2 to PolkaDot coin.

When Will Sanshu Inu Reach 1 Cent?

The International Business Times predicts Sanshu Inu might not reach the 1 cent mark up until 2030. While we consider the coin's next target is to reach 1 cent, it needs to show a constant growth trajectory for many months and even years in a row and rise around 100 million percent in its trade, which seems to be unrealistic at this point of time.

Sanshu Inu which is currently enjoying a market cap of $115 million, needs to reach the market cap of $1 trillion to even start trading in dollars. Only Bitcoin achieved this target after 12 years of trading from its launch in 2009 and touched the trillion dollar milestone in 2021.

The second to Bitcoin, Ethereum has not reached the market cap of $1 trillion dollars yet since its launch in 2015 and is trading at $250 billion dollars.

Even the most talked about cryptocurrency Dogecoin is trading at a market cap of $54 billion dollars despite it being in the market since 2013.

The cryptocurrency market does not run completely on finances anymore and also needs marketing and reaching out to people as there are more than 8,000 coins available in the market and competing with existing and also upcoming coins is not a cake walk.

For Sanshu Inu to reach the $1 trillion market cap, it needs to remain popular for years, never fizzle out, show constant growth, convince investors it has the power, innovate, provide solutions and also get endorsed by celebrities who are serious in the business and attract first-time investors to pump in their money.

Considering all these factors for growth, we conclude it is close to impossible for Sanshu Inu to reach that target much sooner and it might not be possible for Sanshu Inu to reach the 1 cent mark at least in this decade.

Sanshu Inu is currently a low-hanging fruit and is available for less than a cent for investors to grab hold of. At the time of publishing the coin was trading as low as $0.000000000729 and is down -5.6% in the days trade.