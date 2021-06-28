Sanshu Inu Coin Outperforms Rival Shiba Inu: Can it Reach to 1 Cent Faster Than SHIB?

While Shiba Inu had a spectacular rise to fame earlier this year taking on Elon Musk's favorite Dogecoin by proudly called itself the 'Doge killer', the meme cryptocurrency is now seeing competition emerge through a newly released coin called Sanshu Inu, which is in the similar league of meme tokens and is gaining steam steadily.

Sanshu Inu is a newly launched cryptocurrency in the market and traded first in the indices on May 12, 2021 and also got listed on CoinBase Pro opening up new avenues for investors to pump in their money. While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were at loggerheads with each other, Sanshu Inu is gaining fanfare giving Shiba Inu a run for its money.

Sanshu Inu Outperforms Shiba Inu In Days Trade

Surprisingly, the new coin Sanshu Inu is seen performing much better in the indices than its rival Shiba Inu as SANSHU is up at a whopping +46.2% in the days trade while Shiba Inu is up only +8.49%.

The sharp spike is attracting investors to give SANSHU a shot as it's seen better in terms of performance and returns than the other meme coins available in the market, which is Shiba Inu and Doge.

Will Sanshu Inu Eventually Beat Shiba Inu In The Crypto Market?

Despite Sanshu Inu seeing new heights everyday, financial experts predict the coin might not outperform Shiba Inu at the present scenario as the coin is yet to see lows and its performance will be calculated on how it would rise again after experiencing dip.

A dip in the indices is inevitable and the coin needs to show investors it can stand the test of 'reds' to gain their overall confidence.

Also, a single Sanshu Inu coin is still available for less than $0.00000001 despite a big jump, while its rival Shiba Inu is far ahead in numbers and trading at $0.000008014 and talks are around as to when it could reach 1 cent.

However, in terms of Sanshu Inu's rise, the coin is too new and only spent two months in the market and a prediction on its rise would not be fair.

Considering how joke currencies like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu shot to fame with billions in market cap, one simply can't rubbish Sanshu Inu's future either.