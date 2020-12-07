Conspiracy theorists on social media are questioning the role Tom Sharkey, husband of the dead Instagram influencer and You Tuber Alexis Sharkey, in her death. The conspiracy gained momentum after gruesome details were disclosed by the sanitation workers who were first to spot the naked dead body of the influencer lying on the side of a road in Houston.

As previously reported, the influencer who described herself as a "mentor," went missing a day after Thanksgiving. Her dead body was found lying naked with no visible wounds on Saturday. The body was discovered at the spot just a few miles away from her home.

Tom Sharkey Had Described His Wife as 'Stressed and Not Always Happy'

Alexis, who married Sharkey last year, often posted about her husband on the social media accounts. Speaking to the local media, Alexis's mother had spoken about the rift between the couple following which the influencer left the apartment on Friday night. Tanya Ricardo, a close friend of the deceased influencer, had revealed that the couple was planning to file for divorce.

Stating that he was getting death threats following Alexis' death, Sharkey while speaking to ABC 13 stated that they were in a happy marriage and were not filing for divorce. "She wasn't happy. She was stressed. I would cuddle her to try to make her strong. She was an amazing woman. I don't need to set the record straight. I'll let it play out the way it is. I know what my life was with my wife," he added.

Insisting that they did not fight before she went missing, Sharkey said that that the couple understood each other. "We didn't fight when she left. I just told her she couldn't drive under the influence. She left anyhow. This is where we're at," he told the outlet.

Sanitation Worker Mistook the Dead Body for Mannequin

One of the sanitation workers, who discovered the dead body, thought it to be a mannequin. Speaking to KHOU, John Richardson, who works for the city's sanitation department, said that he received a call from a colleague driving a garbage truck.

"He said he thought he'd saw a body or a mannequin. He wasn't too sure. He wasn't going to stop because he was scared or whatever the case may be, so he asked me to come out there to check it out," Richardson said.

Later, Richardson and a colleague went to check it out. "When we were driving, we could see the feet. We got out and looked, and there it was. She was laying there deceased, no clothes on," he told the outlet.

Social Media Floods with Conspiracy Theories About Alexis's Death

Even as the exact cause of her death is not revealed by the authorities, social media users were questioning Sharkey's innocence in his wife's death.

"I 'm no professional investigator but i just know alexis sharkey was murdered by her husband solely from observing his behavior and public statements," tweeted a user.

"Alexis Sharkey, née Robinault, 26, was likely murdered, raped, stripped naked, and dumped by her abuser and husband Tom Sharkey, 49. You are thinking: 26 and 49! Tom Sharkey panicked and went radio silent after the deed," mentioned another user.

"The number 1 reason #Tom sharkey killed his wife, is because he stalked her A-lot. Proof? If you go onto #alexissharkey instagram you can see the controlling husband comment on damn near every post. He knew where she was 24/7, 7 days a week. I am being unbiased here," tweeted a user.