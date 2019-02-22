Samsung, which is marking the tenth year anniversary of the flagship Galaxy S, took own sweet time to elaborate the next big marquee phone Galaxy Fold and also the new line of Galaxy S10, S10+, S10 + 5G and the S10e. It was one of the longest Galaxy Unpacked to date, as it took more than one and half hours to describe to key features of the new phones and kept the low-profile and yet exciting smart wearables in the last, by that many would have lost the interest and switched off the phones/computers, as the event at least in India, started well past the midnight at12:30 am IST February 21.

Well, we have collected all the required details and present you what's new in the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit, Fit 2 and Galaxy Buds.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

The Galaxy Active comes with a minimalistic and classic circular display with durable enclosure and several matching strap options. It comes with IP68 certification and MIL-STD-810G standards, capable of handling wide-range of environment conditions that include: low pressure for altitude testing; exposure to high and low temperatures plus temperature shock (both operating and in storage); rain (including wind blown and freezing rain); humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acidic atmosphere, acceleration; shock and transport shock; gunfire vibration; and random vibration. It also comes with 5ATM certification, meaning you can take for deep sea diving, as it can survive up to 50 meters (165 feet) underwater.

Samsung's latest smart watch boasts an advanced blood pressure sensor, stress tracker with breathing exercise alert option and most importantly offers fitness tracking capabilities covering several exercises. It can auto-detect when you run, bike, row, use the elliptical trainer, or start a dynamic workout. You can manually engage in more than 39 activities, set daily goals and monitor your progress, Samsung claims.

Galaxy Watch Active is compatible with Android and iOS and offers real-time coaching, indoor/outdoor activity tracking and features popular third-party apps—including Under Armour, Spotify and Strava. You can use your voice to control Galaxy Watch Active with Bixby's voice capabilities which enable you to make calls or send messages without ever picking up your phone.

Samsung Galaxy Fit series

The company also unveiled affordable Galaxy Fit and Fit e, smart fitness bands. It can also automatically start tracking your activity when you walk, run, bike, row, hop on the elliptical trainer2 or start a general dynamic workout. You can also manually select from more than 90 different activities in the Samsung Health app on your smartphone, and Galaxy Fit/Galaxy Fit e will automatically start to track your chosen workout. Plus, with enhanced sleep analysis and smart stress management, you can monitor your wellbeing at any time of the day.

Samsung claims Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e are easy to interact with on the go, thanks to a simple and intuitive UX and a user-friendly smart experience. Receive alerts and messages or check the widget which includes information synced straight from your smartphone —like alarm, calendar or weather—without ever needing to touch your phone. When you travel to a new time zone, your Galaxy Fit will also automatically display a dual-clock watch face to make it easier to manage your schedule. Both devices are water resistant to 5ATM.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

As you can see, Samsung Buds will compete with the popular Apple AirPods. The former is powered by AKG and offers enhanced Ambient Sound, which allows users to hear the surroundings clearly even while the buds are in your ears, so you can remain aware of your environment at the same time as you take a phone call or listen to your favourite tunes.

Premium sound extends to the sound of your voice, as well. The Adaptive Dual Microphone uses one inner microphone and one outer microphone in each ear-bud, so you can deliver your voice clearly in both loud and quiet environments.

Galaxy Buds keep up with you all day, with up to six hours of Bluetooth streaming, and up to five hours of calls. Plus, their compact case holds a charge for up to seven hours,4 and gives the Galaxy Buds 1.7 hours on a 15-minute quick charge. With wireless charging and device-to-device power-sharing, you can also get a quick charging boost on the go from Galaxy S10 which is the latest Samsung smartphone.

Galaxy Buds integrate with Bixby on the latest Galaxy mobile devices, so you can activate your intelligent assistant quickly without ever picking up your phone. Simply use your voice to make calls, send text messages or check the battery life of your ear-buds.

Key Specifications Of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active:

Model Galaxy Watch Active Display 11-inch (28mm) 360 x 360p AMOLED, Full Colour Always On Display

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G OS Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0 Compatibility Samsung Galaxy, Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM

iPhone: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above Processor 1.15GHz Exynos 9110 Dual core Memory (RAM+storage) 768MB RAM + 4GB Internal Memory Connectivity Bluetooth4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, A-GPS/Glonass Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Heart Rate Monitoring, Ambient Light Battery 230mAh Charging type WPC-based wireless charging Strap 20mm (interchangeable) Dimensions 39.5 x 39.5 x 10.5mm Weight 25g Colours Silver, Black, Rose Gold, Sea Green

Key features of Samsung Galaxy Fit series:

Models Galaxy Fit Galaxy Fit e Display 0.95-inch Full Color AMOLED

120 x 240, 282ppi 0.74-inch PMOLED

64 x 128, 193 ppi Durability 5ATM water resistance/MIL-STD 810G 5ATM water resistance/MIL-STD 810G OS Realtime OS Realtime OS Compatibility Samsung Galaxy, Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM

iPhone: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above Samsung Galaxy, Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM

iPhone: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above Processor MCU Cortex M33F 96MHz + M0 16 MHz MCU Cortex M0 96MHz Memory (RAM+storage) 512KB internal RAM,

2048KB external RAM,

32MB external ROM 128KB internal RAM, 4MB external ROM Connectivity Bluetooth E Bluetooth E Sensors HRM (Heart Rate Monitor), Accelerometer, Gyroscope HRM (Heart Rate Monitor), Accelerometer, Gyroscope Battery 120mAh 70mAh Charging type NFC Wireless Pogo Colours Black, Silver Black, White, Yellow

Key Specifications Of Samsung Galaxy Buds: