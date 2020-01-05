It looks like we might finally get to feast our eyes on the Samsung Galaxy S11 and the Galaxy Fold 2 and if you're among the thousands of fans eagerly waiting for the Korean tech giant's upcoming flagship and foldable devices, then go ahead and mark February 11 in your calendar.

Leaked promo

Although there has been no official confirmation from Samsung, a leaked promo video suggests that the company could be unveiling the Galaxy S11 as early as next month. The video, which was discovered on an official Samsung channel on Vimeo, was shared on Twitter by XDA Developers' Max Weinbach and Twitter user @water8192.

The leaked promo confirms February 11 as the date for Samsung's next "Unpacked" press event, which served as the stage for the unveiling of the Galaxy S10 last year. The 15-second clip doesn't give much away other than two mysterious oblong shapes pressing through a sheet of material that replaces the letter A's in the word "Galaxy."

While one shape is more rectangular the other has a more squarish form, perhaps suggesting that Samsung might unveil both the Galaxy S11 and the Galaxy Fold 2. Check out the video below:

What to expect?

While details about Samsung's next flagship smartphone are scarce, recreated renders suggest the S11 will feature a rectangular camera module on the rear (which matches the shape that replaces the first "A" in the promo).

Moreover, the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 108-megapixel sensor for its primary camera, and the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. There are unconfirmed reports that Samsung could call it the Samsung Galaxy S20 instead of the S11, as previously reported.

As far as Samsung's Galaxy Fold 2 is concerned, the follow-up to the company's first foldable smartphone could feature a clamshell design that folds vertically like the Motorola Razr thanks to images leaked online. Moreover, the upcoming foldable will also be more affordable than its predecessor with a price tag under $1,000 and feature a new and more resilient flexible glass display.

UPDATE:

After the date was leaked earlier today, Samsung has now officially confirmed that its "Unpacked" event will be held on February 11 in San Francisco, where the tech giant will most likely unveil the flagship Galaxy S11 and its upcoming foldable Galaxy Fold 2.