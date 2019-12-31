In the past we have seen smartphones companies skip a number or two in naming their phones in sequential order for reasons that range from representing a huge leap in the new phone's hardware and software compared to its predecessor to a particular number being considered unlucky in their local cultures.

Apple skipped the iPhone 9 completely and launched its 10th anniversary iPhone as the iPhone X to commemorate the 10th year of the iPhone and the revolutionary changes that it bought compared to earlier models. OnePlus skipped the OnePlus 4 and 4T because the number 4 is considered unlucky in China.

Now, another major smartphone company seems to be headed on a similar route with its upcoming smartphone series. Samsung may skip not one, not two, but 9 generations on its upcoming smartphone the Galaxy S11 which will reportedly end up being launched as the Galaxy S20.

No Galaxy S20e

According to the latest rumors doing the rounds, Samsung may ditch its conventional sequential naming scheme on its upcoming flagship series and call it the Galaxy S20. What's more interesting is that there won't be a Galaxy S20e, instead the Korean giant will launch its phones as the Galaxy S20, which will be the base model, the bigger Galaxy S20 Plus, and the high-end variant will be called the Galaxy S20 Ultra, according to a leak from case maker, Schnailcase.

The founder of Schnailcase, who goes by the handle @HarmlessKarl on Twitter, tweeted a new leaked document which included all the names of the upcoming phone as well as their respective screen sizes. The rumored naming scheme, if it ends up being true, will be a departure from Samsung's usual naming scheme which numbered the Galaxy S phones generation wise, starting from the Galaxy S to the last Galaxy S10.

Leaked screen sizes of the Galaxy S20 series

As far as the leaked screen sizes of the purported Galaxy S20 series are concerned, the Galaxy S20 which will be the spiritual successor to the Galaxy S10e, will sport a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, with a less refined design and lower price. The Galaxy S20 Plus will likely replace both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus and features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is rumored to sport a massive 6.9-inch screen and is intended for those who need the ultimate experience.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10 series included a total of four phones, the regular Galaxy S10, the larger Galaxy S10 Plus, a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 Plus and a budget oriented Galaxy S10e. And if the rumored Galaxy S10 Lite, which is expected to launch CES 2020, ends up being called the same, it will be five phones under the Galaxy S10 line up.

All three phones will be 5G compatible?

But this may not be the case with the Galaxy S20 series as the company may only launch three phones under it and all three will be 5G compatible models, if some rumors are to be believed. Apple did a similar thing with the iPhone 11 series by calling the successor of the iPhone XR as the iPhone 11 to keep things less complicated and not to make the budget oriented iPhone seem out of place in the series.

Also, Samsung's decision to skip 9 full generations and call the upcoming series the Galaxy S20, if that's the case, may be because the next generation has a lot of innovation going on and Samsung wants the huge leap in numbers to represent that, or it could also be because of 5G capabilities.

The Galaxy S20 name could also be because of the year 2020, the year these phones are going to be launched. Whatever the reason we will get to know it very soon.