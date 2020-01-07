A reunion long time coming, the actress best known for her critically acclaimed work in 'Frida'(2002) and 'Once Upon a Time in Mexico'(2003) made heads turn in her Gucci gown with a blue lace bodice and shimmering skirt for the 77th Golden Globes annual event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Salma Hayek(53) worked with the legendary director nearly two decades ago in director Robert Rodriguez's 1996 vampire cult-classic film' From Dusk till Dawn', where she acted alongside Tarantino and George Clooney.

Hayek took to Instagram to thank her longtime friend and collaborator Quentin Tarantino after his win for Best Screenplay for his latest film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Tarantino was not the only one at the ceremony representing his new film, both Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt, stars of the film were present for the ceremony.

Brad Pitt gave an impassioned thanks to both Tarantino and his partner-in-crime Dicaprio when he took the stage for his Best Actor in a Supporting Role trophy.

A friend indeed

The pair's first collaboration in 1996's, 'From Dusk till Dawn', saw Tarantino penning the project, his friend Robert Rodriguez at the director's chair and Selma Hayek playing an exotic-dancer-vampire in the action/horror flick with a penchant for dancing with snakes. Despite the actress' reservation due to her carnal fear of reptiles, she took part in the iconic scene where she dances with a snake at the behest of Tarantino.

"Oh, by the way, you're dancing with a snake,'' she said she was told by Tarantino for the film during a sit down with Yahoo in 2017. The film is considered a cult-classic with Hayek's scene one of the main reasons for its continued popularity even after all these years.

The pair were seen sharing a quick hug and a snap after Tarantino's win, which later she posted on her Instagram captioning- "Congratulations Q on winning a Golden Globe for Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture,' she captioned the snap before relaying the same message in Spanish. 'Felicidades Q por haber ganado el Golden Globe por Mejor Guión!'