Leonardo DiCaprio is undoubtedly a handsome man and also an extremely talented actor. But, we rarely see him without a beautiful companion and they all, at least mostly, happen to be rather young. So this Tuesday was nothing extraordinary because the 45-year-old actor was once again seen with his 22-year-old model girlfriend, having fun in the waters of St Barts.

The young lady here is Camila Morrone, who flaunted her beach body in an animal print bikini. However, Leo kept it casual and was seen with a pair of dark shorts and sunglasses. According to DailyMail, the couple started dating in 2017 and has been together for almost two years now.

Just one day before the outing, we saw Camila simply sit beside the actor while he looked occupied with his phone. However, during the couple's beach time, Morrone definitely captured the actor's attention.

Recently, Camila also spoke to Los Angeles Times about the vast age-gap of 23 years between her and Leonardo. She said, "There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps."

Defending the age gap

The model further continued saying, "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date." However, this is not the first time Leo is spending the eve of New Year in St Barts. Even on December 31, 2014, he was surrounded by beautiful women, while he sported a disheveled beard.

Also, if you have noticed, the actor has very rarely dated any woman over the age of 25. If you remember correctly, his relationship with Bar Refaeli also ended when she hit 25 and it was the same with Nina Agdal. Well, if that's the case, Camila still has three years left!