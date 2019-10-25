'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt is all set hit the silver screens once again on October 25. Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be re-released with 10 minutes of extra footage on Friday.

Sony Pictures, the studio behind the movie announced on October 23 that the movie will be re-released with 10 minutes of additional footage which includes four new scenes. The new version of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is slated to hit 1,000 North American locations starting on October 25, reported entertainment portal Variety.

"Audiences have shown tremendous support for this movie, and we look forward to offering them another opportunity to see the film as it's meant to be seen — in theatres on the big screen — with more sights and sounds of the sixties from Quentin Tarantino as an added treat," Adrian Smith, Sony's president of domestic distribution, said in a statement as quoted by Variety.

The re-release of the movie comes at the time when Tarantino has disagreed to re-cut it for the Chinese audience. The film that was scheduled to hit the silver screens in China on October will not be released as Tarantino didn't follow the advice of the Chinese censor board. As per reports, China was displeased with the way Bruce Lee has been portrayed in the movie.

The main plot of the movie revolves around Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) a fading superstar, his friend cum stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) and their struggle to find their place in Hollywood. The movie also deals with the murder of an upcoming actor, Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie.

'Once Upon a Time in Bollywood' which pays tribute to the Hollywood of 1960s is expected to be an Oscar frontrunner.

The movie also stars Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Emile Hirsch and the late Luke Perry also which released in the United States on July 26.