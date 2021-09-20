Saitama Inu Could Make Investors Turn Millionaires, But Here's the Catch

Investor and philanthropist Warren Buffet once famously said, ''Our favorite holding period is forever.'' Buffet then went on explaining the market's secret by saying, ''If you don't feel comfortable owning a stock for 10 years, you shouldn't own it for 10 minutes.''

Buffet, during the 2008 financial crisis, lost $23 billion when the market crashed due to the weak global economic conditions of that time and despite the loss, didn't pull out most of his holdings and stayed true to his 'holding forever' statement. At present, the same shares he kept have tripled in value making him the seventh richest man in the world.

Patience is a virtue of a few in the stock and cryptocurrency market and those who have honed this great skill of waiting, are the ones who would reap all the rewards in the long run.

Saitama Inu, which was launched on May 31, 2021, has gained rapid following in the crypto world with several investors keeping their bet on the token and hoping that it would deliver them the desired richness in the coming years.

Reports are also doing the rounds that SAITA is well on its way to be listed on Robinhood and Coinbase and both the trading platforms are considering to have it on board.

Saitama Inu Financial Advice

Majority of early investors have purchased millions and billions of SAITA coins as it's available for purchase at less than a Cent. The coin has the ability to make every investor a millionaire in the coming years when the price naturally increases. However, there's a catch!

Not every early investor is going to be a millionaire when SAITA hits $0.1 or $0.01 or even $0.001, as the market is a roller-coaster ride that would drag investors up and down, and play with their emotions. Investors check charts more than 20 times a day hoping to hit it big, but end up being upset when the coin dips.

Eventually, the market has its own way in naturally filtering out 'paper hands' in the coming months and years and those investors 'with no patience' to wait till the end goal, will end up selling their assets and jump ship.

Only a fraction of early investors who are holding the coin at present would eventually hold on to the long run when Saitama Inu hits 1 Cent.

If you want to be one among those investors who'd turn millionaires in the long run by holding on to Saitama Inu, the secret to achieving the life-changing feat is to read the first paragraph of this article once again.