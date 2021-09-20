Shiba Inu Receives 'Tribute' From Coinbase and CoinMarketCap For Dominating the Crypto Trends

The world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase, which has over 3.3 million followers on Twitter, followed nobody all these years. But suddenly had a change of heart, as recently the platform followed just one account and it's none other than Shiba Inu's official Twitter handle.

The 'following' has thrilled the SHIB community who've been listen on the exchange platform recently and saw record breaking volumes after Binance and Coinbase got it on board for trading.

If Coinbase following Shiba Inu wasn't enough, CoinMarketCap which highlights crypto rankings and movements revealed that SHIB was trending #1 on the website and sent out a tweet 'bending the knee' to SHIB with the tagline ''I believe in supremacy,'' and captioned it ''$SHIB is #1 this week on our #CoinMarketCap trending list....''

Another feather on SHIB's cap is that the coin crossed 900,000 followers on Twitter and is inching towards having the magic number 1 million followers on the social media site.

Shiba Inu September's Superstar

In just a month's time in September, Shiba Inu saw itself get listed on WeBull, Coinbase Pro, Binance and Coinbase and engage in record breaking treading volumes. SHIB saw a phenomenal rise of +1067% and enjoyed a whopping $2,395,698,616 in trading volume.

Reports also state that 1 million investors have kept Shiba Inu on their 'watchlist' in the trading apps and is edging Dogecoin. While SHIB has 1,100,862 watchlist numbers, Dogecoin has 1,126,802 and is only 25,940 away from breaching Doge's numbers.

Data also shows that 78% of investors have kept Shiba Inu on 'Buy' while only 28% of them have kept it on the 'Sell' orders. The increased buying pressure could take SHIB to new weekly highs and make it stand a direction that could make it leap much forward.

Shiba Inu is currently a low hanging fruit that's available for less than a Cent and investors are attracted towards the coins prospects as it has delivered on all its promises.

Several investors are seen regularly buying the dip in the hope that the coin would eventually reach to 1 Cent in the coming years or decade and give them their desired fortunes.

With so many things achieved in just a month, Shiba Inu is no doubt the superstar of September and the community's enthusiasm would lead the coin to greener pastures.

Shiba Inu at the time of publishing was trading at $0.00000764 and is down -2.17% in the days trade.