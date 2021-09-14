Robinhood and Coinbase Pro Considering to List Saitama Inu on their Platform?

Saitama Inu (SAITA), which was launched on May 31, 2021, could well be on its way to be listed on Coinbase Pro and Robinhood as rumors are swirling around in the crypto sphere that the top exchange firms are looking into the coin and considering to get it listed on board for trading.

The price of SAITA is expected to spiral upwards if major exchange platforms such as Coinbase Pro and Robinhood announce its listing and make early investors reap all the rewards.

Meme-cryptocurrencies took major share of the limelight in 2021 and investors pumped in large amounts of money in coins that are available for purchase at less than a Cent. Exchanges want to cash in on the growing popularity of meme-coins among millennials and first-time buyers as they see it has a potential to bring in bigger revenues in the future.

Saitama Inu recently registered itself as a business entity in the United States recently and the coin is built on the Ethereum network. The coin has outperformed other meme-coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and SafeMoon in the day's highs and lows and has risen close to 1000% from July to September 2021.

LBank is the only platform to have listed Saitama Inu at present and got the coin in board during the second week of August, 2021 and investors could buy SAITA with USD.

Reports are also doing the rounds that Saitama Inu would launch their own 'Saitama Wallet' either by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022 and rope in more first-time investors into its fold and make it easier for investors to buy the coin than go on tedious steps to acquire it through exchange swaps such as Metamask and Uniswap.

Crypto and stock market analyst Del Crxpto is also bullish on Saitama Inu and believes it could also reach the heights of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in the coming years. Reports also show that whales are making an entry into Saitama Inu taking an early position before it gets listed on Robinhood and Coinbase Pro.

Saitama Inu, at the time of publishing, was trading at $0.000000003216 and is up +5.4% in the days trade.