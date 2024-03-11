Emma Stone Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction as After Zipper Breaks Down Her Back While on Stage Accepting the Best Actress Oscar

Emma Stone suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction and went on to reveal it while accepting the Best Actress Oscar for "Poor Things" at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. As she geared up to receive the award, the 35-year-old 'Cruella' star was seen holding the back of her Louis Vuitton peplum dress, as the zipper had unexpectedly broken down her back.

The incident happened moments after her shock win over the favored Lily Gladstone, 37, from 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' "My dress is broken," she began while fighting through tears. "I think it happened during I'm Just Ken." Photos and videos of the incident have since gone viral.

Embarrassment on Stage

Regaining her composure, the actress made a rare comment about her family as she thanked her parents, brother, husband, and daughter during her acceptance speech.

Addressing her young daughter, Louise Jean McCary, the proud mother-of-one affectionately shared that the little one would be turning three in three days, and her presence had turned her world technicolor.

Concluding her heartfelt speech, she expressed her love with a quote from Taylor Swift's track "Bigger Than The Whole Sky" from her 2022 album, Midnights, saying, "I love you bigger than the whole sky."

Leaving the stage, the two-time Golden Globe winner, sporting a 30-carat yellow diamond choker, took a moment to hold the clasp on the back of her gown and requested the audience to avoid looking "at the back" of her dress.

Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, welcomed their first child in March 2021, a year after their 2020 wedding. The actress first met Dave, a comedian, writer, and segment director for Saturday Night Live, in 2017 on the sketch comedy series.

During her speech, she also shared a moment of vulnerability, as she revealed "panicking" the night before, contemplating the honor she was about to receive.

"Yorgos [Lanthimos] said to me, please take yourself out of it,' Stone told viewers. 'And he was right, because it's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts."

On Cloud Nine

Stone also thanked Lanthimos for bestowing upon her "the gift of a lifetime" by allowing her to portray the character "Bella Baxter." This marks Stone's second Oscar win, coming seven years after she won the lead actress Oscar for her role in 'La La Land.'

Stone has earlier been nominated in the supporting actress category for her roles in 'Birdman' (2014) and 'The Favourite' (2018).

Stone was famously in a relationship with British actor Andrew Garfield for four years before her relationship with Dave McCary.

They began dating in 2010 after meeting on the set of 'The Amazing Spider-Man', but the A-list actors never publicly discussed their relationship. Reports surfaced in 2015 that they had parted ways.