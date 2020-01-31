Ryback has said that he continues to fire salvos at CM Punk for the comments that the latter made years ago on Colt Cabana's podcast. The Big Guy's recent response on social media had gone viral on internet.

Renee Young had posted a video from the WWE backstage, last week. Along with her, CM Punk, Paige and Becky Lynch were also seen in the clip in which the Diva of Tomorrow is heard saying "We're back, bitches."

Responding to the video on Renee Young's Instagram, Ryback had commented, "Four bad ass b*tches." Apparently, this comment was aimed at CM Punk.

Now on his Ryback TV, the Big Guy has once again said that he will attack until CM Punk apologise the comments he made against him on Colt Cabana's podcast years ago.

"I just call it like I see it, Raj. Colt Cabana has come up to me and shook my hand and apologized for having anything to do with any of that because it was absolute bulls***. Until [Punk] does, I will continue to take my shots left and right," WWE Inc quotes Ryback as saying.

However, Ryback points out that he has spoken positive side of CM Punk too. "I've talked well about him more than I even have the right to on the things that he's done. That guy single-handedly caused a lot of people to not like me," he adds.

Ryback and CM Punk had issues since the day one. The latter had often complained about the former injuring him on numerous occasions.

Last month, Ryback had spoken about CM Punk after he turned an analyst on WWE Backstage on FS1. Reacting to it, he said, "CM Punk, this weird dynamic, who at one time didn't want anything to do with pro wrestling is all of a sudden going in and talking about WWE. And like I said, I think it is a weird chess game going on where he is going to go there and shoot on stuff in a more negative way and call bulls**t when he sees it on things that he doesn't like, and he is allowed to give his opinion on different things. And FOX is going to allow it, where it is going to create a situation where he is going to probably be able to go back and get the WrestleMania main event match that he always wanted. That is what I feel like is going on, and that is why I feel like he didn't go to AEW," WWE Inc quoted Ryback as stating in the podcast.