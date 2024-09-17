Ryan Wesley Routh Smiles in Court as He is hit with federal gun charges, After Alleged Attempt to Kill Former President Trump

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, appeared in a Florida federal court on Monday, smiling as he faced federal gun charges. Authorities claim Routh tried to shoot former President Donald Trump on his Palm Beach golf course over the weekend.

Wearing dark blue prison scrubs, Routh appeared calm, with his hands and feet shackled. He was seen chatting with his assistant public defender, Kristy Militello, before the hearing. Routh was charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and having a gun with an obliterated serial number. Officials mentioned that more charges could follow as the investigation progresses.

During the hearing, Routh revealed that he earns about $3,000 a month but has no savings or assets, except for two trucks in Hawaii valued at around $1,000. He also mentioned his 25-year-old son, whom he occasionally supports.

If convicted, Routh could face up to 15 years in prison for the first charge and up to five years for the second. His detention hearing is set for September 23, followed by an arraignment on September 30.

The incident occurred when Routh, armed with an AK-style rifle, allegedly approached Trump's golf course on Sunday. He reportedly got as close as 300 to 500 yards to Trump, near a chain-link fence. A Secret Service agent noticed Routh's rifle protruding through the fence while stationed just one hole ahead of Trump. The agent quickly opened fire, prompting the suspect to flee the scene.

Authorities later found a backpack containing a gun and a GoPro camera near where Routh had been camped out. Routh had also set up a scope on the rifle to film the incident. He was arrested shortly afterward on Interstate 95.

Although the attempted shooting raised concerns, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw explained that Trump's security is lighter since he is no longer a sitting president. Nevertheless, the Secret Service acted swiftly to prevent any harm from coming to the former president.

The investigation is ongoing, and federal prosecutors are considering additional charges. For now, Routh remains in custody, awaiting his next court appearance later this month.

This incident marks a significant security breach, but Trump emerged unscathed. Despite the event's severity, Trump has not publicly commented on the matter.