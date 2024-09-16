How Did the Gunman Know Trump's Movement? Inside Information Feared in Foiled Plot

A man accused of attempting an assassination on former President Donald Trump at a Florida golf course may have had inside information on Trump's schedule, according to a former FBI official. Chris Swecker, a retired FBI assistant director, called the situation "scary" as authorities work to determine how the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, knew Trump would be there.

The arrest occurred at Trump's West Palm Beach golf club, where Secret Service agents stationed on the course noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle protruding from nearby shrubbery. Routh, from Hawaii, was allegedly prepared to film the shooting with a GoPro camera and was positioned 300 to 500 yards away from the former president.

Swecker speculated about three possible ways Routh could have known about Trump's location: luck, surveillance, or inside information. He highlighted the third option, saying, "The last answer is scary and has implications that another person was involved." This possibility raises serious concerns about potential breaches in Trump's security.

Despite Trump's enhanced security following a previous assassination attempt in July, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw explained that the protection is still lighter than it would be if Trump were a sitting president. Bradshaw noted that if Trump were currently serving as president, the entire golf course would have been lined with law enforcement.

Routh's past and online presence are under scrutiny as investigators work to determine his motive. Swecker described Routh as a "wing nut" who has a history of disliking authority, citing his anti-Trump social media activity. Routh had previously posted about threats to democracy and traveled to Ukraine to recruit Afghan fighters. His arrest record includes an hours-long standoff with police in 2002, during which he was convicted of carrying a "weapon of mass destruction."

The FBI is leading the investigation into Routh's alleged actions, and authorities are looking closely at his background and any potential motives. "The biggest question to answer is: 'How did the would-be assassin know to be at that location at that time?'" Swecker commented, underscoring the importance of understanding how Routh managed to get so close to Trump.

Sheriff Bradshaw assured that, despite the lighter security, the Secret Service acted appropriately in protecting the former president. He added, "I would imagine that the next time he comes to the golf course, there will probably be a little more people around the perimeter."

As the investigation continues, law enforcement will focus on whether Routh acted alone or had help from someone with inside knowledge.