Neighbor Describes Ryan Routh: 'A Lot of People Were Afraid of Him'—Shocking Criminal Past Exposed

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, is under intense scrutiny after allegedly attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a West Palm Beach golf course. According to officials, Routh was found hiding in the bushes with a rifle and a GoPro camera, reportedly planning an attack. When Secret Service agents approached, they fired shots, but Routh managed to escape in a vehicle. He was later arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 95.

Routh recently moved to Hawaii but had previously lived in Greensboro, North Carolina. Neighbors from Greensboro describe him as peculiar but are stunned by the allegations. One neighbor, who has known Routh for nearly two decades, expressed disbelief: "Him, I mean, trying to shoot Trump. That's a lot. I would have never guessed, and I would have swore up and down, no, that's not him." She added, "I just can't believe it. I mean, if I didn't see it with my own eyes, I mean the pictures and stuff and all, then I wouldn't be able to believe that."

The neighbor also mentioned that while it wasn't surprising to hear about guns being involved—she had seen them in Routh's home over the years—she was shocked by the scale of the alleged crime. "I've seen the guns myself and all, and, yeah, they had a lot of guns and stuff over there, and, yeah, a lot of people were afraid of him back in the day," she said. She recalled her last interaction with Routh in May, describing him as normal at that time: "He told me it was the last day he was here and he hugged me goodbye, and, yeah, he actually hugged me."

Routh's criminal history in North Carolina includes a series of offenses. In 2002, he barricaded himself inside a Greensboro business with a gun. The following year, he was convicted for driving without a license, carrying a concealed weapon, and hit-and-run. In 2010, he was convicted of possessing stolen goods, receiving probation for these charges.

North Carolina's Department of Adult Corrections records also reveal a history of charges dating back to 1997 for offenses such as having no operator's license. Despite this record, there was no indication that Routh's past would escalate into such a serious crime.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, but no additional details have been released. The community is grappling with the shock of Routh's alleged actions and his troubling history, highlighting the need for vigilance regarding individuals with extensive criminal records.