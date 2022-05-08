Russia's Victory Day Parade Shows Off Thermonuclear Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles in Rehearsal

Russia is threatening the west as it showed off nuclear missiles during the Victory Day Parade rehearsal in Moscow. Russian troops showed thermonuclear missiles while parading outside Kremlin.

They presented RS-24 Yars, an intercontinental ballistic missile, which can carry 10 warheads. The missile has a range of nearly 12,000 km and has a speed of 24,500 km/hr, according to Daily Mail.

President Vladimir Putin showed the missile at the Red Square in a chilling threat to the west as Moscow has been threatening to use nukes amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

Russia also showed other devastating missiles as Iskander-M missile launchers as troops and servicemen were marching proudly during the rehearsal. The parade will take place on Monday during the Victory Day celebrations.

It's also believed that Russia could parade two captured British fighters as a sign of pride against the UK during the celebration.

Russian Fighter Jets Also Made Z Formation

Putin's fighter jets made Z formation in the sky. The Z sign is believed to be the symbol of Russia's military action in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Centre for Defence Strategies has endorsed speculation that Russia could parade nearly 500 foreign fighters captured in the Ukraine war.

What Are RS-24 Yars Missiles?

Putin's RS-24 Yars entered into service in 2010 and it is believed to be similar to Russia's SS-27 (Topol M) ICBM.

The Yars use the same 16x16 chassis as the Topol-M, however, it has improved missiles.

The Yars was developed both as a road-mobile and silo-based system, that would use the same missile.

In 2007, the missile was tested and its production began in 2010.

Road mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles are harder to detect and hit. The Yars missiles have a high probability of surviving the first strike, once the country has been attacked. Once on high alert, the Yars missiles can leave their bases and operate in remote forest areas to increase their survivability, according to Military Today.

Yars missiles take 7 minutes to prepare the missile for launch and it could be launched from the prepared site or even from unprepared positions.