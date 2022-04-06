Russian Troops Brutally Cut Out Tongues of Ukraine Civilians, Raped Girls As young As 10

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that Russian soldiers brutally cut out tongues of Ukraine civilians among a list of atrocities committed by the Russian invaders. The leader claims the soldiers had slit the throats of civilians, raped and killed Ukrainian women in front of their children and cut out their tongues, according to a report published on the Daily Star.

Referring to alleged war crimes committed by Russians in the town of Bucha, the Ukrainian president said that Russian soldiers cut off limbs and slashed throats just for their pleasure and committed "the most terrible war crimes" since World War 2 . Other reports also suggest that they raped girls as young as 10 and also burned swastikas into their victims' bodies, according to Ukrainian officials.

"They killed entire families adults and children and they tried to burn the bodies," Zelenskysaid on Tuesday. "I am addressing you on behalf of the people who honor the memory of the deceased every single day."

Zelensky also described how Russian troops targeted Ukraine's civilians in their vehicles, on the street, and in their homes.

"Some of them were shot on the streets, others were thrown into wells so they died there in suffering... Civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road just for their pleasure," the Ukrainian president further explained.

Zelensky ended his video address on Tuesday with a graphic video compilation that showed dead bodies of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha and Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, outside of Chernihiv in Dymerka, and in Mariupol. Footages also showed several bodies of deceased buried in mass graves while others were simply lying on the street.

Children's bodies were found with "vaginal and rectal tears"

Reports suggest that some children's bodies were found with "vaginal and rectal tears" after being raped, while dead women in Ukraine were found with swastika shaped burn marks on their bodies, according to a Ukrainian member of Parliament Lesia Vasylenko, who is among those accusing Vladimir Putin-ruled Russia of genocide.

