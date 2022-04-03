Ukrainian Woman Shoots Down Russian Jets With shoulder-Launched Rocket Just Two Weeks After Learning to Use It

A Ukrainian woman, who was studying at University until a few weeks ago, has managed to shoot down two Russian jets and an attack helicopter with Igla infrared surface to air missile. Reports reveal that the unnamed woman, 22, had learnt to use the shoulder launched rocket just two weeks before taking down the Russian aircrafts. She is now regarded an expert in the field, according to Daily Star.

The identity of the Ukrainian woman is now being kept a secret amid fears of assassination by Russian agents. Reports suggest that Igla is a Russian-made missile that can fly twice the speed of sound and up to a height of 11,000ft. It has existed in various forms since the 1980s.

"The Ukrainians have had a lot of success with surface to air missiles and the young student who has shot down three aircraft is one of the reasons why Russia does not control the air," a defence source said as per reports.

Reports suggest that last month an Ukrainian woman saved herself from being shot after she managed to bring down a Russian drone with a jar of tomatoes. The woman, identified as Elena, spotted the drone when she was smoking on the balcony of her flat in Kyiv.

The woman saw the drone suddenly appear when she was chilling on her balcony and used the tomato can to attack the technological device before it potentially fired on her.

Elena's stunt to saving herself from the Russian drone attack became famous all over the internet as her story went viral on social media. Many even called her a legend, according to reports.