Russia Captures Hundreds of Ukrainian Soldiers as Putin Makes Rare Public Appearance after Trump Threatens Kremlin to Accept Ceasefire Deal

Vladimir Putin's forces have captured hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the Kursk region, with the Russian leader warning that they may be treated as "terrorists." Russia's chief of general staff Valery Gerasimov said that around 430 Ukrainian fighters were captured in Kursk, where Ukraine launched an unexpected counteroffensive last summer.

In a meeting with Putin, he said: "The Ukrainian military, seeing futility of further resistance, started surrendering. Four hundred and thirty fighters were captured." During a visit to troops in Kursk, where he wore military fatigues, Putin harshly said that the detained Ukrainian soldiers should be "treated as terrorists" under Russian law despite Zelensky agreeing to initiate peace talks.

Putin Shows His Intent

Just moments earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia of "devastating" repercussions if Putin refused to agree to a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine. Trump issued the ultimatum while discussing his administration's efforts to end the violent conflict, which he warned could escalate into World War III.

When asked how the U.S. could pressure Russia into peace, he responded, "There are things that wouldn't be pleasant in a financial sense. I can do things financially that would be very bad for Russia. I don't want to do that because I want to get peace."

Trump added: "In a financial sense, yes, we could do things that would be very bad for Russia, that would be devastating for Russia. But I don't want to do that."

Trump's comments came after Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz revealed that Ukraine had agreed to a 30-day ceasefire—provided Russia does the same.

However, Russia has said that it will not respond until U.S. representatives formally present the proposal in Moscow.

Trump announced today that negotiators are on their way to Moscow "right now," though he did not provide further details. Later, the White House confirmed that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to travel to the Russian capital later this week.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz also had a conversation with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday, according to the statement.

"We urge the Russians to sign on to this plan," Leavitt told reporters at the White House.

"We are at the 10th yard line and the president expects the Russians to help us run this into the end zone,' she added, referring to the final stages of scoring in American football. People are going to Russia right now as we speak. And hopefully we can get a ceasefire from Russia," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with Ireland's prime minister.

"And if we do, I think that would be 80 percent of the way to getting this horrible bloodbath finished."

Ceasefire Still a Distant Dream

On Tuesday, Ukraine approved a U.S.-supported proposal for a 30-day ceasefire during negotiations in Saudi Arabia. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was skeptical as he still does not trust Russia.

Trump did not specify when he would next talk to Putin but said, "I hope he is going to have a ceasefire." "It's up to Russia now," said Trump.

"I've gotten some positive messages, but a positive message means nothing. This is a very serious situation, it could start World War Three."

Trump's hesitation to put pressure on Russia sharply contrasts with his recent stance on Ukraine. On February 28, the U.S. president suddenly cut off military aid to Kyiv following a heated confrontation with Zelensky in the Oval Office, which took place in front of television cameras.