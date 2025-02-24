Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would resign if Ukraine is given a NATO membership or if it leads to a peace agreement. Zelensky, a former comedian who has led the war-stricken nation since 2019, made the surprising pledge during a press conference on Sunday in response to a reporter's question.

Zelensky expressed his desire for U.S. President Donald Trump to be a strong ally of Ukraine rather than just a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow. "Yes, I am happy, if it brings peace to Ukraine," said the 47-year-old leader, adding that serving his nation was his only motto and not to remain the president for another five years.

Zelensky's Big Pledge

"If you need me to leave this chair, I am ready to do that, and I also can exchange it for NATO membership for Ukraine." Zelensky has maintained a strong global presence since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, making frequent visits to Washington, D.C., among other engagements.

Zelensky also said that he wants to see Trump as more than just a mediator. "I really want it to be more than just mediation... that's not enough," he said at the press conference.

Zelensky said that he hopes Trump would fully "understand" Ukraine's position and provide firm security assurances to help Kyiv resist the Russian invasion.

"I want very much from Trump understanding of each other,' he said, adding: 'Security guarantees from Trump are much needed."

He shared that Ukraine and the U.S. were moving closer to an agreement granting American access to Ukrainian natural resources in return for security aid, noting that deploying U.S. troops in Ukraine made sense.

"We are making progress," Zelensky said during the press conference in Kyiv, revealing that Ukrainian and U.S. officials had discussed the deal earlier that day.

However, he warned that around $15 billion in previously promised U.S. military aid had yet to be delivered.

A Cornered King

This came after it was reported on Saturday that Zelensky was hesitant to approve a contentious minerals agreement with Trump, which could result in Ukraine forfeiting billions in valuable resources and revenue. A Ukrainian insider told Sky News that there are "a number of problematic issues" that still need to be resolved.

"The agreement is not yet ready to be signed, there are a number of problematic issues, and in the current form of the draft, the president is not ready to accept it', they told the broadcaster.

"Today, the drafts do not reflect a partnership in the agreement and contain only unilateral commitments by Ukraine."

During his nightly video address on Friday, Zelensky said that teams of negotiators from the U.S. and Ukraine were drafting an agreement, indicating that a deal was approaching.

"This is an agreement that can strengthen our relations, and the key is to work out the details to ensure its effectiveness,' he said. 'I look forward to the outcome - a just result."

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday evening, Trump said, "We're signing an agreement, hopefully in the next fairly short period of time."

The specific details remain unclear, but Trump has been advocating for a deal involving $500 billion worth of minerals in return for continued military support.