Running Man: Kang Han Na or Kim Ji Seok, Who Will Replace Lee Kwang Soo? HaHa Mentions BTS V!

Actor Lee Kwang Soo will not be a part of the popular show Running Man after May 24. He has decided to quit the show after 11 years due to health issues. But the producers have not revealed the face that will replace Lee Kwang Soo. Thus two names are making rounds and netizens think, either Kang Han Na or Kim Ji Seok will join the cast of Running Man.

According to netizens, first contender who will try to replace Lee Kwang Soo will be Kim Ji Seok of When The Camellia Blooms fame. My Unfamiliar Family and Doom At Your Service were his latest dramas. Kim Ji Seok has proved his abilities in acting and also various variety shows including Running Man.

Kim Ji Seok has been a guest in episodes 446 and 447 as Jeon Seo Min's date. These episodes were loved by the audience. Earlier, Kim Ji Seok has been a part of variety shows Interview Game [as an emcee] in 2008, Work Plus Success between 2010 and 2012 and he is the cast member of the show Hot Brain: Problematic Men since 2015.

The second contender is Kang Han Na. She is also a popular actress who is known for her performance in the dramas Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Rain or Shine, Familiar Wife and Start-Up. Han Na is also playing an important role in the upcoming drama My Roommate Is A Gumiho [to be released on May 26].

She has been a part of Variety shows including In Search of Lost Time in 2019 and Shall We Write Love? The Romance in 2020. Kang Ha Na was in the Running Man show in episode 476. Reports also claim that SBS funE has already started working on a Kang Han Na Running Man special.

However, SBS or the production team of Running Man is yet to announce the name of personality who will replace the much bellowed cast member Lee Kwang Soo.

Ha Ha Mentions BTS V And Apologizes

In a recent episode of Running Man, cast member Ha Ha was caught off guard by his own comment. The incident occurred when comedian Shin Gyu Jin asked the cast members to name celebrities who resemble him. Cast members started naming top celebrities including Park Seo Joon and Jung Woo Sung. It is at that time Ha Ha mentioned BTS V.

The moment he took V's name, the entire cast was shocked. They started telling Ha Ha, he was in trouble. This is probably because they were scared of the ARMY's [BTS fans] reaction. Ha Ha suddenly took the opportunity to apologize and say he didn't mean it.

It can be noted that BTS shares a good bond with Running Man cast. BTS took part in the Running Man show in episode 300 [August 2015]. RM was seen praising Running Man cast Yoo Jae Suk for taking good care of him and the team.

Watch the video here: