Here is Why Lee Kwang Soo is Leaving 'Running Man' After 11 Years On The Show

Actor Lee Kwang Soo has decided to leave the popular reality show Running Man after being a part of it for 11 years. Lee Kwang Soo's agency, KINGKONG by STARSHIP made an announcement in this regard and stated that the actor will not take part in the show after May 24, 2021.

Kwang Soo's agency stated that the actor took the decision after a long and thoughtful discussion with the other Running Man team members and the production staff. Thus, Lee Kwang Soo will take part in the shooting for the last time on May 24 and then will withdraw from the show. Here is why the actor took such a decision.

Actor Still Recovering From Ankle Injury

According to It's Okay, Its Love actor's agency, Lee Kwang Soo is concentrating on recovering from ankle injury. The actor had met with an accident in February 2020. "He has decided to take some time off and prioritize his recovery," said KINGKONG by STARSHIP.

Kwang Soo had suffered severe injuries on his ankle from the car accident. He is undergoing therapy for over one year now. He has been taking part in the shoots despite the difficulties. "Immediately following the accident, we have continued to openly communicate with Lee Kwang Soo and the other Running Man members and production team. After a long and thoughtful discussion, Lee Kwang Soo has decided to take some time off and prioritize his recovery," said his agency.

Rehabilitation VS Shooting

It is said that the actor undertook both the rehabilitation treatment and 'Running Man' recordings at the same time out of his love and responsibility for the show. But it was not easy for him to juggle between the two responsibilities and it took a toll on his health.

Explaining the bond Kwang Soo shares with the Running Man team, KINGKONG by STARSHIP said, "The decision has not been easy to make, as Lee Kwang Soo remained a part of this close-knit, family-like team for the past 11 years. He, however, knows that he needs this time to focus on healing — so that he can return to the screens in a better state when the time comes."

Kwang Soo is known for his hilarious antics in the show Running Man. He will surely be missed greatly in the upcoming episodes of one of the most popular, long-running and successful shows of SBS. Lee Kwang Soo recently took part in the filming of the movie Happy New Year also starring Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Min, Kang Ha Neul, Girls' Generation's YoonA, and more.