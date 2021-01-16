The Korean Entertainment Management Association has formally announced the names of the hosts of APAN Music Awards 2020. Kim Jong Kook and Jeon So Min will emcee the grand event.

Kim Jong Kook and Jeon So Min's chemistry has worked in the Running Man show. Now, the actors will be joining hands as hosts of APAN Music Awards 2020. The former has been showing signs of maturity in his speaking skills.

As a result, people are now looking forward to seeing how he handles a big stage like APAN Music Awards 2020 along with Jeon So Min. The event, which is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sports in South Korea, was originally scheduled to be held in November 2020, but it got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Now, it will take place on 24 January.

Apan Star Awards 2020 is coming up with the theme – Thank You So Much. The organizers want to show their gratitude to the fans across the globe for their love and affection for the K-pop and to show their solidarity to the people struggling during the tough times due to Covid-19.

APAN Music Star Awards, which honors the talents from the K-pop industry across various categories, will be held on 24 January at 8 pm KST. The Red Carpet event begins at 6 pm and the event will take place without a live crowd and non-face-to-face event as a Covid-19 precautionary measure.

The winners of APAN Awards 2020 in popular categories have been announced already.

Winners of APAN Popularity Awards 2020

Best Vocalist: Kim Jae Hwan

New Focus: LEENALCHI

Global Hallyu Star: A.C.E.

Best Trend: Ha Sung Woon

New K-Pop Icon: WEI

Best Male Solo - Kang Daniel

Best Female Solo - IU

Best Male Group - BTS

Best Female Group - IZ*ONE

Best Global Male Solo - Kang Daniel

Best Global Female Solo - MAMAMOO's Hwasa

Best Global Male Group - SEVENTEEN

Best Global Female Group - BLACKPINK

Best Actor - Kim Soo Hyun (It's Okay to Not Be Okay)

Best Actress - Seo Ye Ji (It's Okay to Not Be Okay)

Best Male Entertainer - Park Ji Hoon

Best Female Entertainer - LOONA's Chuu

Best OST - BTS V ('Sweet Night' from Itaewon Class OST)

KT Seezn Star Award (Actor) - Son Ye Jin

KT Seezn Star Award (Singer) - Kang Daniel