Melissa Carone, the 'star witness' produced by Rudy Giuliani in the election fraud hearings had leaked her sex tapes to her boyfriend's ex-wife. Carone, who came off probation recently, was charged with obscenity and computer crime charges in the incident that took place in 2018.

Carone hit the spotlight after she spoke in detail about the election fraud and claimed 'Democrats ruin your life.' The star witness, who several claimed to be drunk during the appearance, was even tried to be shushed by Giuliani after she said, "I know what I saw. I know what I saw. If I'm wrong I can go to prison."

Carone Was Charged With Obscenity and Computer Crime

Carone stalked her boyfriend's former wife for two years before sending her videos of having sex with her partner. Daily Beast reported that during the investigations Carone admitted to sending the videos, saying she wanted to send the ex-wife 'over the top.'

The investigators linked an email address used to send the videos back to Carone. She was initially charged with obscenity and computer crime charges that were later reduced to misdemeanor disorderly conduct, reported the outlet. After finishing her one-year probation in September this year, Carone was hired by Dominion Voting Systems to do IT work at a Detroit ballot-counting center. It was the same place where she claimed to have witnessed the fraud mentioned during the hearing.

SNL Roasts Melissa Carone and Rudy Giuliani

Giuliani and his 'star witness' were savagely trolled in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, in its first episode since the US Presidential Elections. While Kate McKinnon played, Giuliani's role trying to overturn the results of the election, Cecily Strong essayed the role of Carone, the star witness in the Michigan House Oversight Committee hearing.

Giuliani's character is heard shouting at the hearing saying, "This election was stolen from the American people with a level of trickery not seen since Houdini." As McKinnon's imitates Giuliani's alleged fart at the hearing, he says, "That wasn't me. That was you guys.

Strong is then introduced as the first witness by McKinnon. "You want evidence? Okay, well, today I brought before you a dozen highly intelligent, barely intoxicated individuals who are all eyewitnesses."

Insisting that fraud was committed, Strong's Carone is heard telling the panel to lose their attitude "just like you 'lost' all those Trump ballots" and said that she personally saw hundreds, if not thousands, of dead people voting. "Did you check every poll? Did you talk to all the dead people?" the character questions the Michigan state senators. "I'm not lying. I signed an After David."