Much to the grief of the US President Donald Trump, his trusted and long-time supporter Kellyanne Conway openly accepted that he lost the Presidential elections to Joe Biden, despite his disputed claims. Adding further insult to the injury, Conway even offered to work in the Biden administration.

Ever since the election results were announced on November 17, clearly showing Biden-Harris victory, Trump has been crying about the elections being rigged and results being a hoax.

'Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Will Prevail'- Conway

Conway, who served as Trump's former campaign manager, made the startling remarks during an interview with The 19th News. A former official advisor in the Trump's administration, Conway said that despite the US President's effort to fight the result, he lost the elections.

"If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail. I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official. We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do," she told the outlet.

Adding that Trump wants to exhaust all of his legal avenues, as he has made clear many times, Conway said that his team is doing that, and it is his right. She also spoke about the peaceful transfer of power in a democracy, "no matter whose administration goes into whose administration."

Conway Faces Backlash Online For Jumping the Sinking Ship

Conway, who made history by becoming the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign, said that she was open to work with the incoming President and his new administration. Stating that she would work with "future administrations" – including Trump's arch rival Biden, Conway said, "If there's anything I can ever do to help ... they can count on me."

However, her large-heartedness started a volley of criticism on social media with many calling her a snake for backstabbing Trump when he is fighting to overturn the election results. "You know it's bad when Kellyanne Conway, the most prominent survivor of the Bowling Green massacre, abandons ship," wrote a user.

"Who the hell would want that "alternative facts" bitch snake @KellyannePolls around? She chose her side -- the side of racism, lies, cruelty and right wing fanatics. Let her wallow there. No American needs her "help," tweeted another user.