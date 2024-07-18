Royal Split !Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Ends Marriage Over Infidelity, Shocks Followers with Instagram Post

In a surprising turn of events, Princess Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai has announced her divorce from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. The announcement was made through a heartfelt Instagram post, citing her husband's infidelity as the reason for their split.

The couple, who had a grand wedding in 2023, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in May 2024. Despite the recent addition to their family, Sheikha Mahra's post revealed a troubled relationship. In her message, she directly addressed her husband, stating, "Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you. I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife." This revelation, coming just over a year after their wedding, has drawn significant public attention.

Dubai Princess' Divorce Post Goes Viral

Fans and followers noticed the royal couple's social media activity, with both unfollowing each other and removing photos of one another from their profiles. Some speculated if Sheikha Mahra's account had been hacked, while others discussed the formalities of divorce in Islamic law. The Instagram post quickly garnered 33.7K likes, with many followers expressing their support.

Comments ranged from sympathy to praise for her bravery. One user wrote, "I am proud. Your Decision," while another admired her courage, saying, "It is just a phase of life and it will continue with good and bitterness and life doesn't stop for anybody."

Who is Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra?

Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Known for her advocacy of women's empowerment and support for local designers, she holds degrees in International Relations from a university in the United Kingdom and the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.

The couple announced their engagement on March 22, 2023, through the Arabian Royal Agency, and confirmed it with an official post that included a congratulatory poem by Sheikh Mana's father. Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana exchanged vows in a traditional Islamic marriage ceremony, Katb Al-Kitab, on May 28, 2023, followed by a lavish wedding reception in Dubai in June 2023. The bride wore a stunning white embroidered ballgown by Ezra Couture.

Their daughter, named Mahra after her mother, was born in May 2024, with Sheikh Mana sharing the news on Instagram. However, hints of trouble emerged when Sheikha Mahra posted a cryptic message with a photo of her cuddling her baby. The caption read, "Just the two of us," suggesting underlying issues in their marriage.

Sheikha Mahra's bold move to publicly address her marital issues has further painted her as a modern and courageous figure in the royal family, resonating with many who see her as a champion of honesty and empowerment.