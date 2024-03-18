Kate Middleton Set to Reappear: New Family Photo on the Horizon!

After the widely discussed controversy surrounding a photo edit and several conspiracy theories since her planned abdominal surgery in January, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been noticeably absent from public view. Nevertheless, insiders from the palace suggest that her return to public engagements is on the horizon, with speculation that she might discuss her recent medical procedure during her next appearance. Additionally, there are hints that a new family photo may be released during this upcoming event.

Following criticism over an allegedly 'edited' family portrait shared by Kensington Palace on Mother's Day, Middleton has faced significant backlash on social media. Speculation about strained relations between her and Prince William has further escalated amidst the controversy.

The royal couple, as reported by sources close to them via Sunday Times, are contemplating a public engagement to address these concerns. "They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements," a source stated. However, they emphasized that any decision would be made on Middleton's terms.

The fallout from the photoshopping scandal has led to various theories circulating online, including speculation about the state of Middleton and Prince William's marriage. Despite the turbulence, the royal family is anticipated to continue releasing photos, notably to mark their children's birthdays. Prince Louis's birthday, scheduled for April 23, is expected to be commemorated with a new portrait.

Middleton's return to her official duties is expected after April 17, coinciding with her children's return to school following the Easter break. Amidst recent controversies, Middleton issued a public apology, attributing the photo editing incident to her oversight in informing her team.