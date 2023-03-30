5 Middle Eastern Entrepreneurs that made a positive change in their country

The Middle East has witnessed a rising wave of Middle Eastern Entrepreneurs who have made significant strides in bringing about a positive change in their respective countries. Through unwavering dedication and commitment, these Middle Eastern businessmen have not only achieved success in their business ventures, but also made a remarkable contribution to improving the life of their fellow citizens.

Here is a list of the top 5 Middle Eastern Entrepreneurs who have impressively spearheaded the way of making positive impact in their communities, which made them outstanding example of leadership.

1. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (UAE)

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ruler of Dubai. He was born in 1949 in Dubai and completed his education at the Bell Educational Trust in the United Kingdom.

Since becoming the ruler of Dubai in 2006, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been instrumental in driving the UAE's economic growth and modernization. He has implemented some initiatives aimed at developing the country's infrastructure, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, and improving social welfare.

Under his leadership, Dubai has become a global hub for business and tourism, with world-class infrastructure and a thriving economy. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has also been a vocal advocate for sustainable development and has launched several initiatives aimed at reducing the country's carbon footprint and promoting renewable energy.

In addition to his leadership role in the UAE, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is also an accomplished equestrian and has won numerous international horse racing competitions. He is a well-respected figure in the Arab world and has been recognized for his contributions to the country and the region.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a visionary leader who has played a pivotal role in the development and modernization of the UAE. His legacy will continue to shape the country and the region for generations to come.

2. Bahaa Abdul Hadi (Iraq)

Bahaa Abdul Hadi is an Iraqi Canadian business Entrepreneur and founder of QI Card, a technology solution providing electronic financial services in the Iraqi market. QI Card has become one of the leading platforms in Iraq and is utilized by a third of the Iraqi population. Born in 1969 and raised in Iraq, Bahaa attended the University of Baghdad where he earned his degree in Architecture in the year 1991.

Bahaa is a strong advocate for upholding a culture that places importance in shaping the future of Iraq and making a positive impact on its citizens, especially the younger generation. Aside from his entrepreneurial endeavors, Bahaa is also a dedicated philanthropist. He continues to support a large range of causes including educational and health initiatives as well as providing aid to those in need. He has been involved in multiple organizations such as providing financial support to two orphanage institutions for children in need.

Bahaa's leadership has earned QI Card numerous awards and recognitions, including two international awards granted by The Global Economics in 2022. However, his influence extends beyond his success as a businessman as he is also known for his advocacy towards the betterment of Iraq. He continues to be a leading voice in his country, empowering leadership, innovation, and positive change.

3. Fouad Makhzoumi (Lebanon)

Fouad Makhzoumi is a prominent businessman and philanthropist from Lebanon. He was born in 1952 in Beirut and completed his education in engineering at the American University of Beirut. After graduation, he moved to the United States to pursue his career in the oil and gas industry.

In 1979, Makhzoumi founded Future Pipe Industries, a company that specializes in the production of fiberglass pipes for the oil and gas industry. The company grew rapidly and expanded its operations to over 30 countries, becoming a global leader in the industry. Makhzoumi's business success earned him recognition as one of the wealthiest individuals in Lebanon.

Apart from his business achievements, Makhzoumi is also known for his philanthropy work. He established the Makhzoumi Foundation in 1997, a non-profit organization that aims to improve people's lives in Lebanon by promoting education, health, and social welfare. The foundation provides vocational training, micro-credit loans, and healthcare services to underprivileged individuals and communities.

Makhzoumi has also been involved in politics. He served as a member of the Lebanese parliament from 2005 to 2009 and was appointed as Minister of Tourism in 2008. He has been vocal about the need for political and economic reforms in Lebanon and has worked to promote a culture of entrepreneurship.

Fouad Makhzoumi is a successful businessman, philanthropist, and political figure who has made significant contributions to Lebanon and its people. His legacy serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and social activists in the region.

4. Ahmad Ashkar (Jordan)

Ahmad Ashkar is a Jordanian entrepreneur and founder of the Hult Prize Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to promote social entrepreneurship among young people. He was born in 1980 in Jordan and grew up in the United States, where he completed his education in business and entrepreneurship.

In 2009, Ashkar founded the Hult Prize Foundation, which hosts an annual competition for university students around the world to pitch innovative ideas for solving some of the world's most pressing social and environmental challenges. The Hult Prize has become one of the world's leading platforms for social entrepreneurship and has helped launch dozens of successful start-ups.

Apart from his work with the Hult Prize Foundation, Ashkar has also been involved in many other initiatives aimed at promoting social impact and sustainability. He is a sought-after speaker on the topics of entrepreneurship and social change and has spoken at events around the world.

Ashkar's contributions to the field of social entrepreneurship have earned him numerous awards and recognitions, including being named to the Forbes "30 under 30" list in 2013. He continues to be a leading voice in the global movement for social entrepreneurship and is dedicated to empowering the next generation of change-makers.

5. Fadi Ghandour (Jordan)

Fadi Ghandour is a prominent Jordanian entrepreneur and the founder of Aramex, a global logistics and transportation solutions company. He was born in 1959 in Amman, Jordan, and completed his education in the United States, where he studied at George Washington University.

In 1982, Ghandour founded Arameto providing reliable and efficient shipping and logistics services in the Middle East. Under his leadership, the company grew rapidly, expanding its operations to over 60 countries around the world. Today, Aramex is one of the world's leading logistics companies, with a workforce of over 18,000 employees and annual revenues of over $1 billion.

Apart from his work with Aramex, Ghandour is also a prominent advocate for entrepreneurship and social impact in the Arab world. He is the founder and chairman of the Ruwwad for Development, a non-profit organization that supports marginalized communities in the region through education, employment, and community development programs.

Ghandour has also been actively involved in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation in the Middle East, serving as a mentor and advisor to numerous startups and young entrepreneurs. He has received numerous awards and recognitions for his contributions to the field of business and entrepreneurship, including being named to the Arabian Business Power 500 list.

Fadi Ghandour is a highly respected figure in the Arab business community, known for his leadership, innovation, and commitment to social impact. His contributions to the field of entrepreneurship and logistics have had a significant impact on the global business landscape, and his advocacy for social development and youth empowerment continues to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs and leaders.

These top 5 middle eastern businessmen highlighted in this article have undoubtedly made positive change in their countries. From creating job opportunities to supporting community initiatives, our 5 entrepreneurs have demonstrated a level of commitment and dedication that is truly remarkable towards building a better future in the Middle east.