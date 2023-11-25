Rosalin Lewis: Texas Cheerleading Coach and Mom-of-Three Found Dead in Her Home as Boyfriend is Arrested for Murder Weeks after Celebrating First Anniversary

A Texas cheerleading coach and mom-of-three was found dead in her apartment as her boyfriend was charged with her murder just after the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary. Rosalin Lewis, 24, suffered "blunt force trauma" before her body was found last week, as confirmed by the Jasper Police Department.

Police arrested 23-year-old William Christian Thomas, Lewis' boyfriend, in connection with the murder that has deeply affected the community. The beloved cheerleading coach left behind three children—Alakai (2 years old), Aria (3 years old), and Kaelum (5 years old), as mentioned in a GoFundMe page set up by her mother, Schwanda Scott.

Murdered by Her Boyfriend

The heartbreaking incident took place just weeks after the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary. During the anniversary, Thomas shared a celebratory video featuring the affectionate couple embracing, accompanied by the caption "my world."

"Rosalin was a beloved daughter, niece, sister, granddaughter, goddaughter, cousin, best friend, Cheer Coach, and a mother of 3 beautiful children," wrote Lewis' mother.

Jasper Police officers responded to a call at the Myrtis Village Apartments in Jasper, Texas, around 4 am last Saturday, where they found Lewis' body, local station 12News reported.

This tragic incident unfolded just days after Lewis had promoted a fundraising event on social media for Stunning Stars Cheer & Dance, a local dance group she co-founded with her mother during her high school years.

Police confirmed that the beloved cheerleading coach succumbed to "blunt force trauma."

Jasper Police soon arrested her boyfriend, charging him with murder. Thomas is currently detained in the Jasper County jail on a $1 million bond for the murder charge, as reported by local outlets.

Killed His Loved One

Before her tragic murder, Thomas shared several pictures of himself with Lewis on social media. One particular collage of the couple on a football field, embracing each other, was accompanied by a caption from Thomas that expressed, "Couldn't get her out of my mind if I tried, My obsession."

Lewis, affectionately known as 'RoRo' or 'Coach Ro,' was widely recognized for her role in training multiple cheerleading groups.

Her grieving mother said she "was taken away for her family from a malicious act of someone she trusted and once loved."

"Her lifetime dream was to become a Veterinary Tech and to continue leading and Coaching Stunning Stars to the State Championship,' the description on the GoFundMe revealed.

"Aside from being the Head Cheer Coach of Stunning Stars she also Coached Jasper Youth Cheer while providing private cheer lessons.

"Rosalin's impact was so amazing that every young girl she trained became a Cheerleader for Jasper High School."

As of Friday evening, the GoFundMe campaign had accumulated over $2,000 in donations.