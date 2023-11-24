Taylor Hagan: New Mexico Police Cadet Killed by Husband Before He Turned Gun on Himself in Horrific Murder-Suicide Leaving 8-Year-Old Son Orphaned

A New Mexico police cadet was killed by her husband before he turned the gun on himself at their home, in an apparent murder-suicide, leaving their eight-year-old kid orphaned on Thanksgiving. Taylor Hagan, 32, was in her apartment at the Olympus Encantada Apartments in northeast Albuquerque on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., it is believed that Taylor Hagan's husband, Briton Hagan, 41, shot her dead in their apartment at the Olympus Encantada Apartments in northeast Albuquerque. Briton is then believed to have turned the gun on himself in a tragic turn of events. Taylor Hagan was still in the academy of the Albuquerque Police Department when she was tragically murdered.

Horrific Murder-Suicide

Both Taylor Hagan and Briton Hagan were pronounced dead when authorities arrived at the scene. A neighbor reportedly alerted the police after hearing the gunshots, as per KRQE.

Police have launched an investigation into the case but, as of now, don't suspect any foul play. Also, the motive behind the horrific murder-suicide is not clear. Domestic violence may have been an issue.

Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina remembered Taylor Hagan in a statement on Wednesday.

"She chose to serve the community as a police officer and keep the community safe," he said.

"My sincere condolences go out to her family and loved ones on behalf of the entire APD family."

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller described Taylor Hagan's death as a tragic loss and urged the community to be vigilant for signs of domestic violence and abuse.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of APD cadet Taylor Hagan and are keeping her loved ones and fellow cadets in our prayers," Keller said in a statement.

"Domestic violence affects people from all walks of life and incidents can unfortunately increase during the holidays, so I urge everyone in our community to be on the lookout for warning signs of abuse."

Domestic Violence

Although there is no clear indication Taylor Hagan may have been a victim of domestic violence, which resulted in the tragedy.

Maria Cahuenas, Director of New Mexico's Domestic Violence Resource Center, said that this tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of taking preventive measures during this time of year to address and prevent such incidents.

"During the holidays, they increase in numbers. We have advocates working during the holidays, that can respond to the scene of domestic violence and begin to provide services to the victim right away," Cahuenas told KOAT.

"We understand how difficult it is to talk about it, to even process it. We will meet the victims where they are. They don't need to disclose anything that's happening. They can contact us to see what's available in the community."