Josh Giddey: NBA Investigating Allegations Thunder's Guard Had Inappropriate Relationship with Minor Girl After Photos and Videos are Posted on Social Media [WATCH]

The NBA is investigating allegations against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey that he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to a league spokesman. Images and videos featuring Giddey with a girl, including one where she claimed to have sex with him, have surfaced on social media on Wednesday night.

On Friday, Josh Giddey responded with a "no comment" when he was questioned about allegations that the 21-year-old was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. NBA spokesman Mike Bass said: "The NBA is looking into the allegations of Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey having an inappropriate relationship with a minor that has emerged via social media."

Courting Controversy

Giddey was chosen by the Thunder as the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and has become a key player for the team.

One of the images circulating online features the girl boasting about a sexual encounter with Giddey.

The picture shows a shirtless Josh Giddey standing behind her and is captioned "just f***ed josh giddey."

Another image shows the Australian player with his arm around her body, accompanied by the caption "he says hey."

There is also a video of Giddey supposedly talking to the girl's brother, in which he says: "I'm here with your beautiful sister.

"Good luck for your season. I hear you're going to Sacramento soon for a game so best of luck. We're going to come up and watch you take care of business."

In a separate video, she is seen in the background outside a nightclub, and Giddey can be heard saying, "What's up my man? We're at the front of the club, me and my girl, about to head back to mine."

Shocking Allegations

The timing and location of the pictures and videos, as well as the girl's actual age, remain unclear.

"I understand the question obviously, but no further comment right now," Giddey told reporters, who pressed him repeatedly. "I get the question guys, I completely understand you want to know about it, but just for right now, I don't have anything to say."

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault also provided a "no comment" when asked about the topic during Friday's practice.

"Personal matter," he said. "I have no comment on that and that will be my answer on anything related."

The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16 years old. Giddey has been gaining recognition in the NBA since his debut season with the Thunder. In the current season, the 6-foot-8 Australian is maintaining an average of 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

Giddey contributed 10 points, six rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes during a 116-102 victory over the Bulls on Wednesday.