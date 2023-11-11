Matthew Perry: Death Certificate of 'Friends' Star Reveals Exact Time of Death and Names Stepdad Keith Morrison as Informant

Matthew Perry's death certificate has been released nearly two weeks after the death of the "Friends" star at the age of 54. The death certificate reveals more about his tragic death. The information on Perry's death certificate was provided by his stepfather, Keith Morrison, 76, a journalist from "Dateline," the New York Post reported.

The certificate mentions that Perry died at 4:17 p.m. at his home in California. As previously reported, a bystander discovered the actor submerged in his hot tub. Perry was unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene. The person who dialed 911 has not been identified, but according to TMZ, the bystander was reportedly Perry's assistant.

More Details About His Death

The certificate, which was first obtained by the Blast, identifies Perry's occupation as an "actor" in the "entertainment" industry, a profession he had been into for 38 years.

The official cause of Perry's death is yet to be determined, pending the results of toxicology reports. However, preliminary toxicology findings indicate the absence of methamphetamine or fentanyl in his system at the time of his passing.

Dr. Michael Baden, former chief medical examiner of New York City, said in an interview on Friday that a comprehensive toxicology report may already be available.

"They've got pretty much 99% of what they're going to get at this point as far as information goes, and they can release it now, or they can wait for a couple more weeks because they're looking for some unknown drug," Baden told Fox News Digital.

"They might be doing microscopic slides, but it's now about almost two weeks, so the toxicology should be finished."

The author of the memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," was laid to rest on Friday, November 3, in a private funeral service attended by family and friends.

His final resting place is the Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood Hills, which is located across from the place where he filmed the popular NBC sitcom "Friends" for a decade, from 1994 to 2004.

Friends and Celebs Attend Funeral

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, former castmates from "Friends," all attended the funeral. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family," the cast said in a joint statement two days after his passing.

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," they continued.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Zac Efron, Perry's co-star in "17 Again," paid tribute to the late actor during the red carpet premiere of his latest film, "The Iron Claw" this week.

Zac Efron, 36, said he was feeling "hugely honored" upon learning that Matthew Perry had reportedly considered casting him in a biographical movie.

