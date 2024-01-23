Romeo Nance: Gunman Who Shot Dead 8 People in Suburban Chicago Kills Himself

In a tragic turn of events, Romeo Nance the suspected gunman linked to the shooting and killing of eight people in suburban Chicago has taken his own life after a confrontation with law enforcement officials in Texas, as confirmed by police late Monday.

Illinois police revealed on Facebook that the agency received a call about a person suspected in the Chicago killings heading into the county on Interstate 35. A standoff then occurred between Nance and police from multiple agencies at a gas station, where Nance shot himself, the sheriff's office said.

Prior to this development, residents in the Chicago suburbs were on the edge as authorities issued warnings about Nance being "armed and dangerous". He knew the victims, but the motive behind the massacre remains unclear. The police and the FBI were actively searching for him to figure out what was going on.

The victims, found at three separate locations on Sunday and Monday, heightened the urgency of the manhunt. One victim was found on Sunday in a Will County home, while seven others were discovered on Monday at two Joliet homes just six miles northwest of the initial crime scene.

During a news conference, Police Chief William Evans expressed the severity of the situation, labeling it as one of the worst crime scenes in his 29 years of policing.

Will County Chief Deputy Dan Jungles added that deputies had staked out one of the houses since Sunday evening in case Nance returned. When deputies finally approached, they found five bodies in one house and two in another, both linked to the suspect's last known address.

The victims found in the Joliet houses were confirmed to be family members, and while it was suggested that the suspect knew them, details about the relationship were not revealed. The investigation is ongoing, with autopsies pending to determine the time of death.

Teresa Smart, a resident in close proximity to the crime scenes, expressed her fear and unease, stating, "This is way too close to home." The community was gripped by the unsettling events, with police cars blocking streets and residents double-checking their security.

Earlier in the day, Joliet Police and the Will County Sheriff's Office had shared Nance's photo and images of a red Toyota Camry, the vehicle associated with the suspect at the scenes of two separate shootings on Sunday afternoon. The unfolding tragedy has left a community in shock, grappling with the aftermath of a senseless act of violence.